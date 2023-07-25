The Cleveland Browns are trying to move forward in the 2023 NFL season with a fresh start.

The team was bogged down by Deshaun Watson’s civil suits and his 11-game suspension last season.

Though the team tries to turn the page, Watson got in his own way over the weekend when talking to the media.

What Watson Said

Fans are always inspired to hear the humble beginnings of professional athletes.

Watson shared some of his story with his teammates and in retelling it to the media over the weekend, he referenced the media controlling the narrative last season away from his childhood.

#Browns Deshaun Watson on telling his story to his teammates pic.twitter.com/7kRN0tvIMi — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 23, 2023

That narrative was his off-the-field behavior and ongoing litigation.

The media was doing its job last year reporting on that top story.

He is inferring that the media was not doing its job last year by omitting the story of his humble start.

The media was trying to tell that story over the weekend when he brought up the issues from last season.

Mending The Fence Will Take Care And Time

Many Browns fans are still upset the team traded for Watson because of his off-the-field issues.

Winning is a remedy that will help cure ill will, but some are still very deeply affected by this situation.

The best thing that Watson can do is move forward, without mentioning or inferring about it, and try to win over this loyal fanbase.

It is hardly fair that he does not want to talk about his off-the-field issues publicly, but he can allude to it with an underhanded comment like this.

Without a doubt, he is a talented quarterback, but it still seems like he does not fully grasp the gravity of his situation’s impact on others.

#Browns Deshaun Watson deep to Donovan Peoples-Jones in offense only on Day 2 of training camp pic.twitter.com/j0TnmmDlo3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 23, 2023

The Browns PR team needs to nip this in the bud by coaching him to not make comments like this.