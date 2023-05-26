NFL News and Rumors

Ex Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Admits Smoking Weed Before Games, Wants To Retire A Steeler

Wendi Oliveros
AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

31-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has a lot to say these days.

He recently joined the Steel Here podcast with Kevin Adams and Jersey Jerry and was not shy about sharing his thoughts.

It has been five years since he opted to sit out the 2018 NFL season refusing to play under the Steelers franchise tag for a second consecutive season after playing under the tag in 2017.

His career post-Pittsburgh was disappointing, and though he was productive with the 2019 New York Jets, he never reached the milestones he did in Pittsburgh.

Now, Bell is opening up about several topics including his future retirement.

1. Bell Wants To Retire As A Steeler

This seems appropriate despite the acrimonious breakup with the team.

He rushed for over 5,336 yards in 5 seasons in Pittsburgh, and he is the fourth-ranked rusher (in yards) in franchise history.

Bell joked that he would to get a couple of preseason carries before retiring.

He said:

“I never officially retired. The day when I do retire, it is going to be with Pittsburgh. … Before I do that, I may be like, hey, let me get a couple of carries in the preseason so I can show y’all something.”

2. Bell Smoked Weed Before Games

He regularly smoked weed before games.

It did not slow him down, and he believes it actually helped him perform better.

Bell also indicated this is not abnormal behavior in the NFL.

We do not hear much about it in this era, but Ricky Williams became notorious for it also.

3. Bell Thinks Current Steelers RB Najee Harris Needs To Lose Weight

Bell likes Najee Harris’s running style but thinks he should shed some weight to improve his performance.

He said:

“He needs to lose weight. He is kind of like how I was when I first came into the league. When I first came in, I was like 235. He wants to be nimble, he runs like a scat back, but not really.”

Harris is listed at 242 pounds on the Steelers website and in two seasons is 20th all-time in rushing yards in franchise history with 2,234 yards.

Le’Veon Bell was a great talent but a disrupter during his time in Pittsburgh.

Steelers fans will always wonder what could have been had he played in 2018 and beyond for the black and gold.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
