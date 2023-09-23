Nick Chubb’s devastating season-ending knee injury on Monday Night Football was a heartbreaking way to start to the week for Cleveland Browns fans and NFL fans alike.

Though the somewhat reserved Chubb has not been seen or spoken publicly since the injury, fans are sending their support out in the airwaves hoping he sees and feels it.

Here are two recent examples.

1. His High School Alma Mater: Cedartown High School

Chubb is a proud alumnus of Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia.

In the offseason, he is a regular in the workout facilities of his alma mater.

As is typical of high school football teams, Cedartown’s football team ran through a giant sign as they entered the field for their game on Friday night.

The sign read “Chubb Strong” with the words inside of a Batman logo.

Had to honor our guy @NickChubb tonight! Continued thoughts and prayers. Everybody in red and black knows he will be back!!!!!

🦇🦇🦇🦇🦇 pic.twitter.com/QoKv7Qp0OS — Cedartown Football (@CedartownF) September 23, 2023

Nick Chubb bought the entire Cedartown HS Football team tickets to todays game against the Falcons. This world needs more Nick Chubbs. #DGD — B-rad G 🏆↔️🏆 (@Bdizzle_U_G_A) October 2, 2022

2. His College Alma Mater: University of Georgia

Chubb’s UGA coach Kirby Smart spoke from the podium about him this week.

He talked about the man that he is and how hard he worked to come back from the 2015 knee injury.

The Post Nick Chubb Era Starts On Sunday

It will feel somber and strange not to see Nick Chubb on the field or the sidelines wearing a Cleveland Browns uniform on Sunday when the Browns take on the Tennessee Titans.

But the Browns are forging ahead with Jerome Ford and Chubb’s good friend and former teammate Kareem Hunt.

Kareem Hunt will always have Nick Chubb’s back 🤞 pic.twitter.com/R1VjVe61Zg — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 20, 2023

Hopefully, Nick Chubb sees and feels the love and support from fans near and far.

