Fans From Nick Chubb’s High School And College Days Hope He Feels Their Love And Support

Wendi Oliveros
Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb’s devastating season-ending knee injury on Monday Night Football was a heartbreaking way to start to the week for Cleveland Browns fans and NFL fans alike.

Though the somewhat reserved Chubb has not been seen or spoken publicly since the injury, fans are sending their support out in the airwaves hoping he sees and feels it.

Here are two recent examples.

1. His High School Alma Mater: Cedartown High School

Chubb is a proud alumnus of Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia.

In the offseason, he is a regular in the workout facilities of his alma mater.

As is typical of high school football teams, Cedartown’s football team ran through a giant sign as they entered the field for their game on Friday night.

The sign read “Chubb Strong” with the words inside of a Batman logo.

2. His College Alma Mater: University of Georgia

Chubb’s UGA coach Kirby Smart spoke from the podium about him this week.

He talked about the man that he is and how hard he worked to come back from the 2015 knee injury.

@ugasports.com Kirby Smart on Nick Chubb’s injury… #uga #nickchubb #georgia #sec #georgiafootball #clevelandbrowns #georgiabulldogs #collegefootball #godawgs #dawgs #ugafootball #collegefootballplayoff #cfpnationalchampionship #nationalchampion #nationalchamps #cfb #rbu_university ♬ original sound – Georgia Bulldogs scoop

The Post Nick Chubb Era Starts On Sunday

It will feel somber and strange not to see Nick Chubb on the field or the sidelines wearing a Cleveland Browns uniform on Sunday when the Browns take on the Tennessee Titans.

But the Browns are forging ahead with Jerome Ford and Chubb’s good friend and former teammate Kareem Hunt.

Hopefully, Nick Chubb sees and feels the love and support from fans near and far.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
