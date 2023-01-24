Golf News and Rumors

Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Torrey Pines Course Preview

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Torrey Pines Course Preview
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The PGA Tour has its first challenge of the season as a strong field heads to the historic Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

Torrey Pines is the longest course on the PGA Tour and the field is in for a treat after heavy rain has made the course longer to play. With narrow fairways and tough greens, it’ll be a difficult test for golfers on the Tour this week.

The Farmers Insurance Open will bring some of the biggest names to California, including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffle, and more.

Farmers Insurance Open 2023

The Torrey Pines golf course holds a lot of core PGA Tour memories.

It was the place where Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open with a broken leg. Torrey Pines is also home to Jon Rahm’s first PGA Tour win when he sank an outrageous putt on the 72nd hole.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of history at Torrey Pines.

Many fans believe that the Farmers Insurance Open is the true start of the PGA Tour. After three weeks of low-scoring events, Torrey Pines is a difficult course for even the world’s best players.

The Farmers Insurance Open will feature a competitive field with five top-10 players in the world heading to La Jolla.

Rahm has won twice previously on this course, including this event, and is the overwhelming favorite at +450 heading into Round 1. Xander Schauffele (+1100), Tony Finau (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600), and Will Zalatoris (+1600) round out the top-five contenders at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Torrey Pines Course Preview

The Farmers Insurance Open will be played over two courses at Torrey Pines: the North and the South Course.

All players will play once on the North Course and South course on Wednesday and Thursday before the Cut. On the other hand, the final two rounds will be played on the monstrous South Course, which measures at 7,765 yards for a par-72 with Poa annua greens.

The North Course is slightly shorter, measuring at 7,258 yards for a par-72 with Bentgrass greens. It’s generally a little easier to play on.

However, the field has a tougher test with the South Course, which will be played on for three days.

The South Course is the longest course on the PGA Tour, which means length off the tee will be essential this weekend.

And due to rain, the course will play even longer this week.

The South Course features a thick rye rough that has seen over 4.83 inches of rain in the New Year and will provide a penalty for missing fairways. The South Course’s fairways are already the third most narrow on the Tour. In addition, the South Course hosts the sixth-smallest greens on the Tour with challenging green areas, approach play is going to be even more important.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Farmer Insurance Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

Farmers Insurance Open 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Announces 2023 Schedule With 14 Events At 9 New Courses
LIV Golf Announces 2023 Schedule With 14 Events At 9 New Courses
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
Golf News and Rumors
American Express 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather
American Express 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
American Express Purse up 5%, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.44M
American Express Purse up 5%, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.44M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 18 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Best American Express 2023 Long Shots Bets
The Best American Express 2023 Long Shots Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 18 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The American Express Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
The American Express Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 18 2023
Golf News and Rumors
American Express 2023: Course Preview and Pro-Am Format
American Express 2023: Course Preview and Pro-Am Format
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top