Farmers Insurance Open Purse is Up 5%, Payout Set At $1.56M

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open continues the West Coast Swing as the PGA Tour heads to La Jolla, California on Wednesday.

One of the hardest courses on the TOUR, Torrey Pines Golf course marks the first real challenge of the season for the world’s top players. As a result, Torrey Pines will draw out some of golf’s biggest names this week, including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and more.

Compared to last year, the Farmers Insurance Open purse is up 5% in 2023 and has been steadily increasing since 2021. In 2023, the TOUR will be battling it out for a $8.7 million purse, including a $1.566 million payout to the Farmers Insurance Open winner.

Scroll down below for a complete Farmers Insurance Open 2023 purse payout.

Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse is valued at $8.7 million.

A stacked field at Torrey Pines means that only the top-65, including ties, will make the cut. Any player competing in the third round will have a fraction of the Farmers Insurance Purse.

The standard winner’s share is 18 percent at PGA Tour sanctioned events.

That means, in 2023, the winner at Torrey Pines this weekend will earn $1.566 million. The second placed golfer will also take home close to million at $948,300.

The 65th placed player will receive $18,705, which is 0.2% of the purse.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Farmers Insurance Open purse payout.

Position Prize 1 $1,566,000 2 $948,300 3 $600,300 4 $426,300 5 $356,700 6 $315,375 7 $293,625 8 $271,875 9 $254,475 10 $237,075 11 $219,675 12 $202,275 13 $184,875 14 $167,475 15 $158,775 16 $150,075 17 $141,375 18 $132,675 19 $123,975 20 $115,275 21 $106,575 22 $97,875 23 $90,915 24 $83,955 25 $76,995 26 $70,035 27 $67,425 28 $64,815 29 $62,205 30 $59,595 31 $56,985 32 $54,375 33 $51,765 34 $49,590 35 $47,415 36 $45,240 37 $43,065 38 $41,325 39 $39,585 40 $37,845 41 $36,105 42 $34,365 43 $32,625 44 $30,885 45 $29,145 46 $27,405 47 $25,665 48 $24,273 49 $23,055 50 $22,359 51 $21,837 52 $21,315 53 $20,967 54 $20,619 55 $20,445 56 $20,271 57 $20,097 58 $19,923 59 $19,749 60 $19,575 61 $19,401 62 $19,227 63 $19,053 64 $18,879 65 $18,705

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Purse Increases 5 Percent Compared to 2022

After weeks of low scoring tournaments, the Farmers Insurance Open usually marks the beginning of the PGA Tour. It’s the first test of the season and generally draws out a tough field.

The purse value has already gone up in the last year. From the American Express to this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, players will see an increase of $700,000 in prize money.

The Farmers Insurance Open has seen a 5% purse increase from last year with the winner taking home $1,566,000.

While it isn’t a huge increase, the purse was already raised in 2022 from $7.5 million to $8.4 million. Since 2021, the purse has increased a total of 15%.

The winner’s payout has increased as well. In 2022, the Farmers Insurance Open winner is set to take home an all-time high payout of $1.512 million.

Check out the table below for the Farmers Insurance Open Purses since 2010.