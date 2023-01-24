Farmers Insurance Open Purse is Up 5%, Payout Set At $1.56M

Golf News and Rumors

Farmers Insurance Open Purse up 5%, Winner's Payout Set At $1.56M

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open continues the West Coast Swing as the PGA Tour heads to La Jolla, California on Wednesday.

One of the hardest courses on the TOUR, Torrey Pines Golf course marks the first real challenge of the season for the world’s top players. As a result, Torrey Pines will draw out some of golf’s biggest names this week, including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and more.

Compared to last year, the Farmers Insurance Open purse is up 5% in 2023 and has been steadily increasing since 2021. In 2023, the TOUR will be battling it out for a $8.7 million purse, including a $1.566 million payout to the Farmers Insurance Open winner.

Scroll down below for a complete Farmers Insurance Open 2023 purse payout.

Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse is valued at $8.7 million.

A stacked field at Torrey Pines means that only the top-65, including ties, will make the cut. Any player competing in the third round will have a fraction of the Farmers Insurance Purse.

The standard winner’s share is 18 percent at PGA Tour sanctioned events.

That means, in 2023, the winner at Torrey Pines this weekend will earn $1.566 million. The second placed golfer will also take home close to million at $948,300.

The 65th placed player will receive $18,705, which is 0.2% of the purse.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Farmers Insurance Open purse payout.

Position Prize
1 $1,566,000
2 $948,300
3 $600,300
4 $426,300
5 $356,700
6 $315,375
7 $293,625
8 $271,875
9 $254,475
10 $237,075
11 $219,675
12 $202,275
13 $184,875
14 $167,475
15 $158,775
16 $150,075
17 $141,375
18 $132,675
19 $123,975
20 $115,275
21 $106,575
22 $97,875
23 $90,915
24 $83,955
25 $76,995
26 $70,035
27 $67,425
28 $64,815
29 $62,205
30 $59,595
31 $56,985
32 $54,375
33 $51,765
34 $49,590
35 $47,415
36 $45,240
37 $43,065
38 $41,325
39 $39,585
40 $37,845
41 $36,105
42 $34,365
43 $32,625
44 $30,885
45 $29,145
46 $27,405
47 $25,665
48 $24,273
49 $23,055
50 $22,359
51 $21,837
52 $21,315
53 $20,967
54 $20,619
55 $20,445
56 $20,271
57 $20,097
58 $19,923
59 $19,749
60 $19,575
61 $19,401
62 $19,227
63 $19,053
64 $18,879
65 $18,705

2023 Farmers Insurance Open Purse Increases 5 Percent Compared to 2022

After weeks of low scoring tournaments, the Farmers Insurance Open usually marks the beginning of the PGA Tour. It’s the first test of the season and generally draws out a tough field.

The purse value has already gone up in the last year. From the American Express to this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, players will see an increase of $700,000 in prize money.

The Farmers Insurance Open has seen a 5% purse increase from last year with the winner taking home $1,566,000.

While it isn’t a huge increase, the purse was already raised in 2022 from $7.5 million to $8.4 million. Since 2021, the purse has increased a total of 15%.

The winner’s payout has increased as well. In 2022, the Farmers Insurance Open winner is set to take home an all-time high payout of $1.512 million.

Check out the table below for the Farmers Insurance Open Purses since 2010.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 8,700,000 1,566,000
2022 Luke List 8,400,000 1,512,000
2021 Patrick Reed 7,500,000 1,350,000
2020 Marc Leishman 7,500,000 1,350,000
2019 Justin Rose 7,100,000 1,278,000
2018 Jason Day (2) 6,900,000 1,242,000
2017 Jon Rahm 6,700,000 1,206,000
2016 Brandt Snedeker (2) 6,500,000 1,170,000
2015 Jason Day 6,300,000 1,134,000
2014 Scott Stallings 6,100,000 1,098,000
2013 Tiger Woods (7) 6,100,000 1,098,000
2012 Brandt Snedeker 6,000,000 1,080,000
2011 Bubba Watson 5,800,000 1,044,000
2010 Ben Crane 5,300,000 954,000
