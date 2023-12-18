CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least the Atlanta Falcons had something to play for in the rain Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at a near-empty Bank of America Stadium.

Despite entering the NFC South matchup with a sub-.500 record, the Falcons needed to keep pace with Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints atop the division.

Their effort fell flat as placekicker Eddy Pineiro connected on three field goals, including the winner as time expired as the Panthers escaped with a 9-7 victory.

Twitter fans reacted to the Falcons arriving in Charlotte, N.C., and departing a game behind the Bucs and Saints as both earned wins Sunday.

Road trippin’ from Atlanta …

How ‘bout that ride in? pic.twitter.com/HhwbG1CZ9N — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 17, 2023

Clear road to Bank of America Stadium Sunday …

A bird’s eye view of near-empty streets near the Uptown Charlotte stadium …

At least the few early arrivals were not forced to wait long to enter …

Are any #Panthers fans planning to attend Sunday’s rainy #NFL game versus #Falcons? 1 hour 2 minutes before the Bank of America gates opened … pic.twitter.com/5z4giYRezl — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 17, 2023

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder walked to the office …

In enemy territory pic.twitter.com/rH6sGIo84p — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 17, 2023

Panthers LB Yetur Gross-Matos didn’t appear concerned with the pre-game weather conditions …

Yetur said what rain?! pic.twitter.com/zsAttax94y — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 17, 2023

The fans, however, did appear to be distracted by reports of all-day rain in the Carolinas. Or were they disillusioned with this year’s team? …

1 hour 30 minutes before #Panthers rainy #NFL kickoff versus #Falcons and plenty of good seats remain at Bank of America Stadium … pic.twitter.com/uslTuwc0zl — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 17, 2023

Including Sunday’s TD-less outing, the Panthers have not scored an offensive TD in nine quarters. Rookie QB Bryce Young looked uncomfortable early, but went 5-for-5 on the game-winning drive …

#Panthers #NFL rookie QB Bryce Young hits WR Adam Thielen deep on his first warmup throw Sunday … pic.twitter.com/GMZkHInebF — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) December 17, 2023

Fans didn’t need to worry about being crowded Sunday. There was plenty of pre-game room to stretch out …

The prices to attend Sunday’s game were certainly affordable …

Depending on where you look, get-in ticket prices for today's Carolina Panthers' game ranged from about $0.45 to $5. pic.twitter.com/CGd2fXJVHJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 17, 2023

Some holiday moments – and memories – did come true Sunday …

This kid’s Christmas wish was to play catch with @Bijan5Robinson Consider that wish granted ❤️ #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/4oUWtAJBub — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 17, 2023

Providing a hint of what it was going to be like for the visitors, Panthers OLB Brian Burns broke up the Falcons’ third-down pass attempt, ending their second offensive series …

Spidey with the break up 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/DBESc2b3ua — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 17, 2023

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson “lunges in” the end zone for what proved to be the game’s lone touchdown, a second-quarter short pass play that gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead …

Needing a big play to keep the Panthers’ final drive alive, wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. secured an acrobatic 18-yard catch along the sideline, putting the Panthers in field-goal range …

After the Panthers elected to kneel three times to set up the last-play kick, Pineiro connected on a walk-off 23-yarder …

Pineiro celebrated the victory with his teammates Sunday …

Final score: Panthers 9, Falcons 7 …

Strong fans …

Y'all stayed through the rain, and we appreciate you for that 🫶 pic.twitter.com/w4VNwsccPI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 18, 2023