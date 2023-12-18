NFL News and Rumors

(Few) NFL Fans Watch Rain-Soaked Panthers Upset Falcons In NFC South Matchup At Bank of America Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
eddy penero kicks GW FG for panthers versus falcons (1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least the Atlanta Falcons had something to play for in the rain Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at a near-empty Bank of America Stadium.

Despite entering the NFC South matchup with a sub-.500 record, the Falcons needed to keep pace with Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints atop the division.

Their effort fell flat as placekicker Eddy Pineiro connected on three field goals, including the winner as time expired as the Panthers escaped with a 9-7 victory.

Twitter fans reacted to the Falcons arriving in Charlotte, N.C., and departing a game behind the Bucs and Saints as both earned wins Sunday.

Road trippin’ from Atlanta …

Clear road to Bank of America Stadium Sunday …

A bird’s eye view of near-empty streets near the Uptown Charlotte stadium …

At least the few early arrivals were not forced to wait long to enter …

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder walked to the office …

Panthers LB Yetur Gross-Matos didn’t appear concerned with the pre-game weather conditions …

The fans, however, did appear to be distracted by reports of all-day rain in the Carolinas. Or were they disillusioned with this year’s team? …

Including Sunday’s TD-less outing, the Panthers have not scored an offensive TD in nine quarters. Rookie QB Bryce Young looked uncomfortable early, but went 5-for-5 on the game-winning drive …

Fans didn’t need to worry about being crowded Sunday. There was plenty of pre-game room to stretch out …

The prices to attend Sunday’s game were certainly affordable …

Some holiday moments – and memories – did come true Sunday …

Providing a hint of what it was going to be like for the visitors, Panthers OLB Brian Burns broke up the Falcons’ third-down pass attempt, ending their second offensive series …

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson “lunges in” the end zone for what proved to be the game’s lone touchdown, a second-quarter short pass play that gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead …

Needing a big play to keep the Panthers’ final drive alive, wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. secured an acrobatic 18-yard catch along the sideline, putting the Panthers in field-goal range …

After the Panthers elected to kneel three times to set up the last-play kick, Pineiro connected on a walk-off 23-yarder …

Pineiro celebrated the victory with his teammates Sunday …

Final score: Panthers 9, Falcons 7 …

Strong fans …

Topics  
Falcons NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

How to Watch Ravens vs. Jaguars on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7)
NFL Week 15 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 15 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
lions sam laporta carries saturday night (1)
Primetime NFL Fans Watch QB Jared Goff, Rookies Lead Lions Past Broncos At Ford Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
nfl week 15 2 big upsets (1)
NFL Betting: Underdog Seahawks, Panthers Poised To Pull Off Week 15 Upsets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
NFL Week 15 Same Game Parlay: +450 SGP Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22)
NFL Week 15 Player Props: Back Derrick Henry
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Greg Rousseau
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Back The Bills
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top