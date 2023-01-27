Friday AFC Championship Update: Mahomes and Kelce Status, Chiefs favored by 1.5

As Friday rolls around, the line for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship game is once again on the move. Most sportsbooks now have the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points, with some even as high as 2.5 points. However, there are still a few holdouts at the original line of 1 point.

Sportsbooks Again Move in Favor of Chiefs Despite Kelce Addition to Injury Report

It was just a short couple of days ago that the Bengals were favored over the Chiefs for the AFC Championship game. With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes seemingly back to full strength, that line is shifting fast back towards the Chief. The line which sat at 1-point in favor of the Chiefs yesterday is now at 1.5-points with some places even at -2.5-points.

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not on the injury report, tight end Travis Kelce is now listed as questionable for the game. Kelce is dealing with a back injury, but practiced fully on Thursday. Despite the questionable tag, it’s likely that Kelce will take the field on Sunday.

Injury updates:

— #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) has no injury designation and is good to go.

— #Eagles CB Avonte Maddox (toe) has no designation and will play.

— #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is listed as questionable with a back injury, but participated fully in practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

The line movement in favor of the Chiefs can be attributed to several factors, but one of the biggest is the continued play of Mahomes. The quarterback has been performing at an extremely high level, and sportsbooks are wary of his ability to lead the team to victory.

Despite the injury concerns, the Chiefs are still a strong team and are favored to win on Sunday. Mahomes and Kelce are both elite players and their presence on the field will make a significant impact on the game.

Bengals looking to cause the upset at ‘Burrowhead’

The Bengals have been making waves in the NFL with their young and talented quarterback, Joe Burrow. Dubbed “Burrowhead” by Bengals fans and players, the Bengals have been dominating at KC’s home field, Arrowhead Stadium in recent times. Despite the Chiefs’ impressive track record, the Bengals have proven to be a formidable force and a team to watch in the upcoming playoffs.

With a strong quarterback and a solid team behind him, the Bengals believe they can pull off the upset.

With the line continuing to move in favor of the Chiefs, it’s clear that sportsbooks are taking notice of the team’s strength and potential for success. Fans and bettors alike should pay attention to the line movements and take them into account when placing their bets.

AFC Championship Odds

BetOnline NFL Playoffs Offer

For NFL fans that open an account this weekend, BetOnline will match 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,000. That means you can deposit $100 and get $50 free. To receive the maximum sports betting bonus, deposit $2,000 and receive $1,000 in free bonus cash.