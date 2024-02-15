Genesis Invitational 2024 Scorecard For Riviera Country Club

The Genesis Invitational is set to tee off this weekend at Riviera Country Club in California. The iconic course has hosted many of golf’s biggest tournaments including the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

The par-71 course stretches 7,322 yards which were designed by George Thomas and renovated by a few architects including Ben Crenshaw, Bill Coore, and Tom Fazio.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the Riviera Country Club course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Genesis Invitational 2024 Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 35, 3,576 Yards

Par 35, 3,576 Yards Back 9: Par 36, 3,746 yards

Par 36, 3,746 yards Total: Par 71, 7,261 yards

The Riviera Countr yClub has been hosting the Genesis Invitational since 1973 and is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics and 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and 2031 U.S. Open in the next decade.

The Genesis Invitational will mark the fifth straight tournament that will feature a mix of POA Annua on the greens. The Riviera average green size is around 7,500 square feet which is the fourth-largest on the PGA Tour.

The tees will be Ryegrass overseed and fairways are an average of 27 yards in width. Some of the most important stats to watch this weekend include Strokes Gained: approach and shots gained: putting are the most correlated to shots grained: total.

3 Holes To Watch At The Genesis Invitational

Hole 12 — Par 4, 479 yards

Hole 15 — Par 4, 487 yards

Hole 4— Par 3, 236 yards

Genesis Invitational Scorecard

On the course, over 45% of approach shots have come from 150-200 yards meaning golfers will need to come out strong on approach with their short to mid irons.

Some of the hardest holes on the course include Holes 4, 12, and 15 which have averaged higher scores on each hole.

Check out the complete Genesis Invitational scorecard for Riviera Country Club.

Hole Par Yardage 1 5 503 2 4 471 3 4 434 4 3 236 5 4 434 6 3 199 7 4 408 8 4 433 9 4 458 Par 35 3,576 10 4 315 11 5 583 12 4 479 13 4 479 14 3 192 15 4 487 16 3 166 17 5 590 18 4 475 Par 36 3,746 Total 71 7,322