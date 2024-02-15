Golf News and Rumors

Genesis Invitational 2024 Scorecard For Riviera Country Club

Gia Nguyen
The Genesis Invitational is set to tee off this weekend at Riviera Country Club in California. The iconic course has hosted many of golf’s biggest tournaments including the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

The par-71 course stretches 7,322 yards which were designed by George Thomas and renovated by a few architects including Ben Crenshaw, Bill Coore, and Tom Fazio.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the Riviera Country Club course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Genesis Invitational 2024 Scorecard Summary

  • Front 9: Par 35, 3,576 Yards
  • Back 9: Par 36, 3,746 yards
  • Total: Par 71, 7,261 yards

The Riviera Countr yClub has been hosting the Genesis Invitational since 1973 and is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics and 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and 2031 U.S. Open in the next decade.

The Genesis Invitational will mark the fifth straight tournament that will feature a mix of POA Annua on the greens. The Riviera average green size is around 7,500 square feet which is the fourth-largest on the PGA Tour.

The tees will be Ryegrass overseed and fairways are an average of 27 yards in width. Some of the most important stats to watch this weekend include Strokes Gained: approach and shots gained: putting are the most correlated to shots grained: total.

3 Holes To Watch At The Genesis Invitational

  • Hole 12 — Par 4, 479 yards
  • Hole 15 — Par 4, 487 yards
  • Hole 4— Par 3, 236 yards

Genesis Invitational Scorecard

On the course, over 45% of approach shots have come from 150-200 yards meaning golfers will need to come out strong on approach with their short to mid irons.

Some of the hardest holes on the course include Holes 4, 12, and 15 which have averaged higher scores on each hole.

Check out the complete Genesis Invitational scorecard for Riviera Country Club.

Hole Par Yardage
1 5 503
2 4 471
3 4 434
4 3 236
5 4 434
6 3 199
7 4 408
8 4 433
9 4 458
Par 35 3,576
10 4 315
11 5 583
12 4 479
13 4 479
14 3 192
15 4 487
16 3 166
17 5 590
18 4 475
Par 36 3,746
Total 71 7,322
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
