The 2024 Genesis Invitational is set to tee off from Riviera Country Club on Thursday morning, as the world’s top golfers prepare for the third signature event of the year. Find Genesis Invitational 2024 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecasts for all four days at the Riviera Country Club.

The Genesis Invitational will bring together the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup rankings from last year to Riviera Country Club in California this weekend.

Only 70 players will be listed in the field but some of the world’s best golfers will be in action, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and more. In addition, Tiger Woods will also be making his debut this season, adding to the intrigue of the third signature event of the year.

The weather is shaping up for the weekend and will be a great change from the constant rain experienced over the past few weeks.

Scroll down for more information on the 2024 Genesis Invitational tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Genesis Invitational 2024 Field

The Genesis Invitational will only feature a 70-man field that is highlighted by the world’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler. He will also be joined by Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and more.

The field will also feature golf legend Tiger Woods, who will making his first start this season. Woods recently left Nike and launched a new brand, Sun Day Red, with TaylorMade.

Genesis Invitational 2024 Tee Times

The PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing officially ends this weekend with the Genesis Invitational. Since the field is teeing off in California, tee times will begin late at 10:20 a.m. ET.

The first group to tee off are Nicolai Højgaard and Chase Johnson at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Featured Groups for Round 1

Since it’s a signature event, nearly every group is considered a featured group. Only the top players will be competing at the Riviera Country Club, making for some interesting pairings.

All eyes will be on familiar friends Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods, who will tee off with Gary Woodland at 12:25 p.m. ET. The first featured group to tee off is at 12:01 p.m. ET and will take Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, and Sam Burns. The last featured group will see Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Maz Homa at 2:54 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Riviera Country Club.

12:01 p.m. ET: Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

12:13 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:25 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

2:30 p.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:54 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Groups 10:20 a.m. Nicolai Højgaard, Chase Johnson 10:32 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin 10:44 a.m. Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk 10:56 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im 11:08 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English 11:20 a.m. Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston 11:32 a.m. Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy 11:44 a.m. Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young 12:01 p.m. Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns 12:13 p.m. Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth 12:25 p.m. Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland 12:37 p.m. Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:49 p.m. Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray 1:01 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder 1:13 p.m. Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu 1:25 p.m. Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd 1:42 p.m. Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama 1:54 p.m. Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam 2:06 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers 2:18 p.m. Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole 2:30 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood 2:42 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler 2:54 p.m. Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa 3:06 p.m. Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

Genesis Invitational 2024 Weather Forecast

The weather is going to be absolutely beautiful at the Genesis Invitational. The last weekend on the West Coast Swing is going to be sunny with only a small chance of rain. As far as temperatures are concerned, highs will be around 64°F with lows around 50°F. Winds are going to be very manageable with gusts reaching highs of 15 mph throughout the weekend.

Check out the chart for the 2024 Genesis Invitational weather forecast for the entire weekend in Pacific Palisades, California below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 63 / 50 S 6 mph (8 mph) 0% SW 9 mph (14 mph) 0% Friday 64/ 54 S 5 mph (8 mph) 10% SW 9 mph (13 mph) 10% Saturday 63 / 54 E 6 mph (9 mph) 20% S 10 mph (15 mph) 10% Sunday 63 / 55 SE 7 mph (11 mph) 20% S 8 mph (12 mph) 40%