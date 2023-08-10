Geoff Neal has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 292 for undisclosed medical reasons, according to his representative. Garry posted a video on Twitter purporting to confirm the withdrawal and cursing Neal in the process. Garry also suggested a fight with Neil Magny as a replacement opponent for the August 19 pay-per-view in Boston, the fighter he called out after his most recent victory. Subsequently, Magny was quick to accept the fight and will be taking on Ian Garry on just under 2 weeks’ notice.

Neil Magny will face Ian Garry on 10 days notice at #UFC292 😤 pic.twitter.com/V3tPp3lo91 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 10, 2023

Neal’s Withdrawal

Geoff Neal was scheduled to fight Ian Machado Garry on the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 292 card at TD Garden. Neal’s withdrawal is a disappointment for fans who were looking forward to seeing him compete, but his health and safety are the top priority. It is unclear at this time what the undisclosed medical reasons are that forced Neal to withdraw from the fight.

Garry’s Reaction

Ian Machado Garry was clearly upset by Neal’s withdrawal and cursed him in a video posted to his Twitter account. Garry also suggested a fight with Neil Magny as a replacement opponent for the August 19 pay-per-view in Boston, the fighter he called out after his most recent victory. Garry is a rising star in the welterweight division and has the potential to be a future champion.

Ian Garry's reaction to Geoff Neal pulling out of their scheduled fight at #UFC292 👀 (via @iangarryMMA) pic.twitter.com/MgIe2x14tr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 9, 2023

Neil Magny is a top-ranked welterweight and has a record of 28-10. He is coming off a win over Phil Rowe at UFC Fight Night in June 2023. A matchup between Magny and Garry would be a chance for Garry to prove that he can beat one of the best fighters in the division. Magny is a skilled striker and has the ability to take the fight to the ground if necessary.