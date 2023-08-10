UFC News and Rumors

Geoff Neal Out of UFC 292, Neil Magny Steps In To Face Ian Garry At UFC 292

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Liverpool

Geoff Neal has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 292 for undisclosed medical reasons, according to his representative. Garry posted a video on Twitter purporting to confirm the withdrawal and cursing Neal in the process. Garry also suggested a fight with Neil Magny as a replacement opponent for the August 19 pay-per-view in Boston, the fighter he called out after his most recent victory. Subsequently, Magny was quick to accept the fight and will be taking on Ian Garry on just under 2 weeks’ notice.

Neal’s Withdrawal

Geoff Neal was scheduled to fight Ian Machado Garry on the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 292 card at TD Garden. Neal’s withdrawal is a disappointment for fans who were looking forward to seeing him compete, but his health and safety are the top priority. It is unclear at this time what the undisclosed medical reasons are that forced Neal to withdraw from the fight.

Garry’s Reaction

Ian Machado Garry was clearly upset by Neal’s withdrawal and cursed him in a video posted to his Twitter account. Garry also suggested a fight with Neil Magny as a replacement opponent for the August 19 pay-per-view in Boston, the fighter he called out after his most recent victory. Garry is a rising star in the welterweight division and has the potential to be a future champion.

Neil Magny is a top-ranked welterweight and has a record of 28-10. He is coming off a win over Phil Rowe at UFC Fight Night in June 2023. A matchup between Magny and Garry would be a chance for Garry to prove that he can beat one of the best fighters in the division. Magny is a skilled striker and has the ability to take the fight to the ground if necessary.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
