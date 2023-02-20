New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is reportedly changing agents ahead of free agency next month.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Jones is in the process of leaving CAA in favor of Athletes First. Raanan is unsure if or how this will affect Jones and his upcoming free agency, which begins on March 15 at the start of the NFL’s 2023 League Year.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is in the process of making an agent change with new contract + free agency on the horizon, per sources. He was being represented by CAA. Expectation is he’ll be joining Athletes First. Not sure how much impact it will have, but it’s at least interesting. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 19, 2023

Daniel Jones Coming Off Of His Best Season In The NFL

Ahead of the 2022 season, the New York Giants declined to exercise Jones’s fifth-year option. Jones responded by having his best season in the NFL under first-year head coach Brian Daboll and first-year offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

In 2022, Jones was an efficient dual-threat quarterback. The 25-year-old threw for 3,205 yards and had a completion percentage of 67.2, both career highs. Jones threw for 15 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions.

On the ground, Jones thrived as a runner, rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

More importantly, Jones’ breakout season led to the team’s success as the Giants finished 9-7-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In the Wild Card Round, the Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24. Jones was spectacular in the game, completing 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Jones also chipped in 78 rushing yards.

Jones Will Look To Cash In On His Success

After his exceptional 2022 season, Jones is in line for a huge payday. Sources say the Giants’ quarterback could sign a long-term contract in the neighborhood of $35 million per year.

Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen told the media in Janaury that the team wants to sign Jones to a new contract.

The Giants have until March 7 to sign Jones to a long-term contract before they will exercise the franchise tag. If Jones is tagged, the non-exclusive tag for a quarterback is $32.4 million.

However, the tag hinders the Giants’ chances to bring in new players for an offense that desperately needs upgrades, especially at the wide receiver position.