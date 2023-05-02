NFL News and Rumors

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Gets Contract Extension

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers made a long-awaited decision on fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love’s contract situation.

May 2, 2023, was the deadline for the Packers to exercise Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 NFL season.

Instead of doing that, the Packers signed him to an extension that keeps him with the team through 2024.

What’s The Difference?

On the surface, the two alternatives seem similar, but the amount of guaranteed money is what differentiates them.

The fifth-year option was valued at $20.27 million for 2024.

This is fully guaranteed money.

Love’s deal is worth up to $22.5 million through 2024 with performance incentives included.

$13.5 million is fully guaranteed.

Unique Situation

This was a very unique situation.

First-round draft picks are the only players eligible for a fifth-year option.

In most cases, the first-round draft pick quarterbacks have played enough during their first three seasons in the NFL for the team to evaluate the risks and rewards of the fifth-year option.

As everyone knows, Love has been Aaron Rodgers’ QB2 for the past three years.

He has played 10 career games, starting only one of them in his career.

What It Means

This was a scrupulous move by the Packers.

Failure to exercise his fifth-year option would leave him unprotected past the 2023 season with a salary of 2.3 million which is paltry for NFL starting quarterbacks.

Exercising the option locked the Packers to a fully guaranteed deal that perhaps they would later regret because the decision has to be made over a year in advance of the player’s fifth NFL season.

A good example of that situation happened with the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield.

He led the team to the playoffs in his third NFL season in 2020 so the Browns exercised the option in April 2021.

What happened next was an injury-filled 2021 and a trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022 that left the Browns on the hook for 100% of his salary unless they could find a trade partner.

Prove It Time

Love needs to show the Packers in 2023 and 2024 that he was worth all of the discord and issues that started the rift with Aaron Rodgers.

If he does that, he will get a bigger extension in 2025.

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Already Loves New York

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
kenny pickett
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s Beer Chugging Video Is A Baker Mayfield Deja-Vu Moment
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
2023 nfl draft logo (1)
Twitter Reacts To Emotional NFL Draft 2023: Good, Bad and Mr. Irrelevant
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
San Diego Chargers v Arizona Cardinals
Hall Of Famer Kurt Warner’s Son Kade Warner Is Signed By The Tampa Bay Buaccaneers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
rich-eisen-combine
Pittsburgh Steelers Fan And Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Donates To Rich Eisen’s “Run Rich Run” Fundraiser
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL footballs
When Will The 2023 NFL Schedule Be Released?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis walks the red carpet.
2023 NFL Draft Position Odds: Props For Will Levis, Michael Mayer
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top