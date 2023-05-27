Wide receiver Antonio Freeman, a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, turns 51 on May 27, 2023.

The 90th overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech spent 8 seasons with the Packers.

Freeman is a Super Bowl Champion and has an impressive highlight reel attached to his name, but arguably the most memorable catch of his career came on November 6, 2000.

How The Catch Happened

The ball was millimeters away from deflecting onto the ground before Freeman somehow got his hands under it.

No one was aware that Freeman actually caught the ball so he got up and ran it into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers won the game 26-20 with a shocked Al Michaels saying, “He did WHAT?”

23 years later, it stands the test of time as one of the most unbelievable catches in NFL history.

Freeman Stayed Close To The Game In Retirement

He was the second NFL player to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2006 (Larry Fitzgerald received the inaugural award in 2005) for his “outstanding athletic achievement and high humanitarian principles”.

Freeman has appeared on ESPN on First Take and College Gameday.

Since 2010, he has hosted a Wisconsin-based radio show called The End Zone with Antonio Freeman.

A native of Maryland, Freeman also participates in Washington Commanders’ local programming on Comcast Sports Washington.

Brett Favre To Green Bay WRs Meant Broken Fingers

Years ago, Antonio Freeman was asked by a fan if he wore his Super Bowl ring.

He said:

“Actually, Favre fractured or dislocated 7 of my 10 fingers, so unfortunately the ring no longer fits.”

This corroborates what another former Packers wide receiver, Robert Brooks said about Favre.

Brooks said:

“Brett’s got a bullet for an arm, it’s tough. I’ve broken a lot of fingers messing with that guy. I had to get my wedding ring custom-fitted and I’m waiting for it to come back right now because Brett broke my ring finger about three times, the same finger. He takes pride in that. He chalks up how many fingers he gets during training camp.”

Happy Birthday Antonio Freeman!