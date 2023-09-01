UFC News and Rumors

Henry Cejudo Claims UFC 292 Did 350K PPV Buys, Questions Sean O’Malley’s Star Power

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has claimed that the UFC 292 pay-per-view event, which featured Sean O’Malley’s title-winning performance against Aljamain Sterling, did only 350,000 PPV buys. Cejudo made the claim on his YouTube channel, citing sources at ESPN, and questioned O’Malley’s star power in the process.

Sean O’Malley’s Rise to Fame

Sean O’Malley has been one of the most talked-about fighters in the UFC since his debut on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017. He has been viewed as a potential superstar ever since, and his recent win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 was seen as his crowning moment. O’Malley won the fight in style, with a picture-perfect right-hand counter followed by some ground-and-pound punches.

Henry Cejudo’s Claims

Henry Cejudo has questioned O’Malley’s star power following his win over Sterling, claiming that the event did only 350,000 PPV buys. Cejudo made the claim on his YouTube channel, citing sources at ESPN, and questioned whether O’Malley is really the superstar that many people believe him to be.

Sean O’Malley’s Response

Sean O’Malley has disputed Henry Cejudo’s claims, stating that the UFC revealed that UFC 292 had reached 570,000 buys. O’Malley made the claim on his Instagram story, saying that he had been told the figure by the UFC. This contradicts Cejudo’s claim that the event did only 350,000 PPV buys.

It is difficult to know for sure how many PPV buys UFC 292 actually did, as the UFC no longer releases this information to the public. However, it is clear that there is some disagreement over the figure. Henry Cejudo claims that the event did only 350,000 PPV buys, while Sean O’Malley disputes this, stating that the UFC revealed that the event had reached 570,000 buys.

Regardless of the actual figure, it is clear that Sean O’Malley is a rising star in the UFC. His win over Aljamain Sterling was a dominant performance, and he has been one of the most talked-about fighters in the promotion since his debut. Whether or not he is a true superstar remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he has the potential to be one of the biggest names in the sport in the coming years.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
