Henry Cejudo’s UFC 298 Dance with Dvalishvili Could Be His Last

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
3 min read
The specter of retirement hangs heavy over the upcoming bantamweight clash between the legendary Henry Cejudo and the surging Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 on February 17th. For Cejudo, 36, this fight feels less like a competitive pursuit and more like a poignant epilogue to a career etched in Octagon gold.

Cejudo’s legacy is undeniable. A two-division champion, the “Triple C” moniker isn’t just a catchy nickname, it’s a testament to his mastery across both the flyweight and bantamweight domains. He’s dismantled Olympians, toppled champions, and silenced doubters with his relentless wrestling, pinpoint striking, and unwavering self-belief.

But time, the undefeated foe, has begun to cast its shadow. Father Time might be undefeated, but he’s also predictable. And for Cejudo, the calendar ticking towards 40 might be a more daunting opponent than any he’s faced in the cage.

Enter Dvalishvili, a Georgian wrecking ball on a tear. Ranked second in the bantamweight division, “The Machine” has steamrolled through his competition, his relentless pressure and suffocating grappling leaving a trail of unconscious bodies in his wake. He’s hungry, he’s undefeated in his last seven, and he sees Cejudo not as a faded legend, but as a stepping stone to the gold.

This fight, then, transcends the typical pre-fight hype. It’s a crossroads. For Cejudo, it’s a chance to prove that the fire still burns bright, that the old dog can still learn new tricks. A win over Dvalishvili would be a statement, a defiant middle finger to Father Time, a reminder that “Triple C” isn’t done yet.

But a loss? A loss could be the curtain call. The final chapter in a story etched in dominance. It would be a harsh ending, a cruel twist of fate for a fighter who has always danced on the edge of greatness.

Cejudo’s legacy is secure, regardless of what happens on February 17th. He’s an Olympic gold medalist, a two-division champion, and one of the most skilled and entertaining fighters to ever grace the Octagon. But this fight, against the relentless Dvalishvili, feels different. It feels personal. It feels like a warrior’s last stand.

So tune in on February 17th, not just for a fight, but for a potential epilogue. Witness the “Triple C” dance with his own mortality, one last time. Because win or lose, one thing is certain: Henry Cejudo’s legend will forever be etched in the annals of MMA history.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garett Kerman

