He’s Back: Cleveland Browns Re-sign Kareem Hunt

Though it is only Wednesday, it has already been a long week for the Cleveland Browns.

Losing their star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury on Monday night has a way of making the days more stressful.

24 hours after beginning the process of seeking additional running back help to back up new RB1 Jerome Ford, the Browns have found their man…again.

After reporting to Berea for a tryout on Tuesday, Kareem Hunt had to wait just a little while longer to find out the team was prepared to re-sign him to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $4 million.

The #Browns are signing their own former RB Kareem Hunt, agreeing to terms with him on a 1-year deal worth up to $4M. After a multi-stop journey, he lands back home. On a visit yesterday, he now can help the team deal with the loss of star Nick Chubb. pic.twitter.com/yxqv9VC8WD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

Hunt and Chubb are good friends so this is likely a bittersweet moment for him.

These are not the circumstances he envisioned for a reunion with the Browns.

Hunt is a running back who can act as a receiver which will give Deshaun Watson another weapon to utilize in the offense.

Reunion: The #Browns and veteran RB Kareem Hunt have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per source. Hunt scored 23 TDs over the past four seasons in Cleveland. Now he’s back — and figures to have a lot of opportunities after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury. pic.twitter.com/6TlDbaPLYj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2023

In his four seasons with the Browns, he rushed for 1,874 yards and had 973 yards receiving.

Obviously, Hunt is familiar with the offense, the personnel, and with the Browns’ legendary running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

#Browns RBs coach Stump Mitchell on Kareem Hunt: “He’s going to do whatever he has to do to score, that’s just who he is.” — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 4, 2020

NFL Betting Guides 2023