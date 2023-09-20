NFL News and Rumors

He’s Back: Cleveland Browns Re-sign Kareem Hunt

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kareem Hunt

Though it is only Wednesday, it has already been a long week for the Cleveland Browns.

Losing their star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury on Monday night has a way of making the days more stressful.

24 hours after beginning the process of seeking additional running back help to back up new RB1 Jerome Ford, the Browns have found their man…again.

After reporting to Berea for a tryout on Tuesday, Kareem Hunt had to wait just a little while longer to find out the team was prepared to re-sign him to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $4 million.

Hunt and Chubb are good friends so this is likely a bittersweet moment for him.

These are not the circumstances he envisioned for a reunion with the Browns.

Hunt is a running back who can act as a receiver which will give Deshaun Watson another weapon to utilize in the offense.

In his four seasons with the Browns, he rushed for 1,874 yards and had 973 yards receiving.

Obviously, Hunt is familiar with the offense, the personnel, and with the Browns’ legendary running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Did Jason Kelce Confirm His Brother, Travis, Is Dating Taylor Swift?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football Is Airing On ABC Every Week This Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
shaq thompson lost for season (1)
Panthers Notebook: Leader Shaq Thompson Lost For NFL Season; Coach Frank Reich Remains ‘Confident In Play-Calling’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Coaches Hot Seat: Brandon Staley Has Best Odds To Be First Head Coach Fired in 2023
NFL Coaches Hot Seat: Brandon Staley Has Best Odds To Be First Head Coach Fired in 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Is Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Kim Kardashian After Breakup With Girlfriend Lauren
Is Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Kim Kardashian After Breakup With Girlfriend Lauren
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball
NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Kareem Hunt
Report: Kareem Hunt Had Tryout With Cleveland Browns
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top