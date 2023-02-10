Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Brett Favre made news just days before Super Bowl 57.

He filed lawsuits against a host of people who he claims made defamatory allegations about his involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal.

Who Is Favre Suing?

There are media personalities and a Mississippi local official named thus far.

They include former NFL players turned media members, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, and Mississippi Auditor Shad White.

Brett Favre has filed lawsuits against Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe, and Mississippi Auditor Shad White. Favre is suing the trio for 'defamatory allegations' made about his involvement in Mississippi's $77 million welfare fraud scandal. pic.twitter.com/dm4TMH3RR3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 9, 2023

Pertaining to Auditor White, the lawsuit states:

“In his media appearances, White has made egregiously false and defamatory statements accusing Favre of ‘steal[ing] taxpayer funds’ and knowingly misusing funds ‘designed to serve poor folks. There is no basis for these offensive falsehoods, which White made knowing that they were false or, at a minimum, with reckless disregard for the fact that they were false.”

The lawsuit implies that White gained five minutes of media fame on CNN, HBO, and ESPN by making false accusations against Favre.

Favre Is Accused Of Receiving $1.1 Million in Temporary Assistance For Needy Families

The allegations against Favre began when White’s office investigated a welfare scandal which saw $77 million in TANF funds misappropriated.

Favre reportedly received $1.1 million and paid back all of it after news of the scandal broke.

The state is still seeking $228,000 in interest from Favre.

McAfee and Sharpe Talked About The Scandal On Air

Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe discussed the scandal on air with the latter calling Favre a “sleazeball” in September 2022 for taking the money for alleged speeches he never made.

The lawsuit cites a McAfee comment made on air where McAfee said:

“Every time his name gets brought up, we have to mention that he tied the hands of the poor people and took money right out of their pockets.”

This lawsuit opens the door to all parties listed in the suit to thoroughly investigate Brett Favre’s background for any wrongdoing.

Favre’s legal people had to advise him of this so he could be prepared for any fallout that could occur.