On March 25, Holly Holm steps back into the octagon to fight Yana Santos in the Women’s Bantamweight Division at UFC on ESPN: Vera vs. Sandhagen (also known as UFC on ESPN 43 or UFC San Antonio). Holm is a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and a former professional boxer. Holm is one of the most decorated female mixed martial artists ever. Want to learn more about Holm? Scroll below for information on Holm’s net worth, UFC earnings, record, next fight, age, height, and husband.

Never forget when @HollyHolm shocked the WORLD against Ronda Rousey 😱 Holm is back in action Saturday in our #UFCSanAntonio co-main event! pic.twitter.com/24hQBRYD9H — UFC (@ufc) March 21, 2023

Holly Holm Net Worth

As of March 2023, Holm is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million.

The majority of Holm’s net worth stems from her time as a professional fighter in boxing and MMA.

Holly Holm UFC Earnings and Record

Heading into UFC San Antonio, Holm has made an estimated $2.37 million in UFC earnings. However, that number is probably higher because the UFC does not reveal the exact amount a fighter receives for each fight.

Holm holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-6. Eight of the 14 wins have come by way of knockout.

Holm is best known for her stunning knockout of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship. It remains one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, as Holm was a 20-1 underdog.

Holly Holm Next Fight

Holm is set to fight Yana Santos in the co-main event of UFC San Antonio. In the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division, Holm is ranked third, while Santos is ranked sixth.

With a win, Holm is next in line for a championship bout against Amanda Nunes, or at the very least, one more win away from a title shot.

On BetOnline, Holm is the favorite at -251.

Holly Holm Age, Height, Weight, Husband

Known as ‘The Preacher’s Daughter,” Holm is 41 years old.

Holm was married to Jeff Kirkpatrick from 2012-2019 before she filed for a divorce. Holm’s current relationship status is unknown.

Age: 41

41 Height: 5’8″

5’8″ Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Reach: 69″

69″ Coach: Mike Winkeljohn

