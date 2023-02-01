NFL News and Rumors

Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans’ have a new head coach. On Tuesday, the team named former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach, a full circle moment for the former Texans’ linebacker.

Back to his old roots, Ryans was drafted 33rd overall to the Texans in 2016. He spent six years playing linebacker in Houston, where he made two Pro Bowls and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Now, he’s agreed to a six-year contract to become the franchise’s eighth head coach.

Ryans Eyed the Houston Texans Head Coaching Job

Ryans has a legacy in Houston. He was a star of the team from 2006-2011. In 2006, he won the Defensive Rookie of the Year and followed that up in 2007 with the second team All-Pro.

Following the season, the 38-year-old emerged as one of the top candidates from this year’s coaching crop. He was heavily pursued by the Denver Broncos but his loyalty to his former team ultimately prevailed.

“Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town. I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others … I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can’t wait to get to work.” said Ryans.

Ryans Was Hottest Coaching Candidate

It didn’t take long for Ryans to ascend up the coaching ranks.

After retiring in 2015, Ryans quickly joined the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive quality control coach. In his second season, he moved up to the inside linebackers coach.

When Robert Saleh left for the New York jets, Ryans was appointed as the defensive coordinator. In his two seasons, he helped the 49ers finish third in the NFL in yards in 2021. Ryans’ defense also led the NFL in points and yards allowed this past season.

Ryans is going into a losing franchise and will be taking over the Texans at their lowest point. Over the past three seasons, the Texans are 11-38-1. Despite having an awful record, the Texans have a few stars to build around and have the second overall pick of the 2023 draft, which will allow them to draft a franchise-altering quarterback in what is expected to be a very strong class.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach

Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21min
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park
5 Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Performances
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  53min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Thanksgiving Broadcast Could Break Viewership Records in 2022
Uncertain Futures Lie Ahead For Most Of 2018 NFL Quarterback Class
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  51min
NFL News and Rumors
Broncos Trade 1st Round Pick, Sign Head Coach Sean Payton
Broncos Trade 1st Round Pick, Sign Head Coach Sean Payton
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Vic Fangio Signs Deal To Become Miami Dolphins’ Defensive Coordinator
Vic Fangio Signs Deal To Become Miami Dolphins’ Defensive Coordinator
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Title Game Opens Up NFL Referee Debate Once Again
Author image Colin Lynch  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-Kansas City Chiefs Champions Parade
5 Best NFL Players To Never Win A Super Bowl
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top