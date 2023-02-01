Houston Texans Sign DeMeco Ryans To Be Next Head Coach

The Houston Texans’ have a new head coach. On Tuesday, the team named former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach, a full circle moment for the former Texans’ linebacker.

Back to his old roots, Ryans was drafted 33rd overall to the Texans in 2016. He spent six years playing linebacker in Houston, where he made two Pro Bowls and earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Now, he’s agreed to a six-year contract to become the franchise’s eighth head coach.

Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today on a six-year deal, per sources. Texans have their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/1CvFSLvZY5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Ryans Eyed the Houston Texans Head Coaching Job

Ryans has a legacy in Houston. He was a star of the team from 2006-2011. In 2006, he won the Defensive Rookie of the Year and followed that up in 2007 with the second team All-Pro.

Following the season, the 38-year-old emerged as one of the top candidates from this year’s coaching crop. He was heavily pursued by the Denver Broncos but his loyalty to his former team ultimately prevailed.

“Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town. I have been around the game of football my entire life and I’ve always had a natural ability to lead others … I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can’t wait to get to work.” said Ryans.

Ryans Was Hottest Coaching Candidate

It didn’t take long for Ryans to ascend up the coaching ranks.

After retiring in 2015, Ryans quickly joined the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive quality control coach. In his second season, he moved up to the inside linebackers coach.

When Robert Saleh left for the New York jets, Ryans was appointed as the defensive coordinator. In his two seasons, he helped the 49ers finish third in the NFL in yards in 2021. Ryans’ defense also led the NFL in points and yards allowed this past season.

Ryans is going into a losing franchise and will be taking over the Texans at their lowest point. Over the past three seasons, the Texans are 11-38-1. Despite having an awful record, the Texans have a few stars to build around and have the second overall pick of the 2023 draft, which will allow them to draft a franchise-altering quarterback in what is expected to be a very strong class.