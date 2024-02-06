The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is set to tee off on Thursday morning at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona. The tournament is one of the biggest events of the year and will feature an elite field in Scottsdale. Despite being dubbed the “Greatest Show on Grass”, some of the world’s top players have opted out of the event.

WM Phoenix Open 2024 Withdraws

On Monday, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele withdrew from the Phoenix Open. Both Hovland and Schauffele sit No.4 and 5 on the Official World Golf Rankings, respectively.

They will replaced in the field by Victor Perez and Alexander Bjork. Meanwhile, DP World Tour graduate, Sami Valimaki was moved to first alternate.

Oddly, there weren’t any official statements of why Hovland and Schauffele withdrew. Since the WM Phoenix Open isn’t a signature event, the pair isn’t obligated to make a mandatory appearance.

Both Schauffele and Hovland are coming off their worst performances of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Hovland finished T-58 over 54 holes and is rumored to have withdrawn because he “didn’t feel comfortable” with how he was playing.

Hovland will look to take some time to figure out his swing and prepare for the third signature event at the Genesis Invitational.

Schauffele has played a lot of golf at the beginning of the year, including four out of the first five events. He had three top-10 finishes before a T54 at Pebble Beach. Schauffele is likely just looking to get some rest before the Genesis Invitational.

Is Viktor Hovland Leaving for LIV Golf?

There have been a lot of rumors that Hovland is leaving for LIV Golf. While has defended himself many times and reassured fans he’s not leaving, his withdrawal naturally sparked up the rumors again.

Hovland has not made any official statements but he is listed in the Genesis Invitational field next week in Los Angeles.