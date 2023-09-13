NFL News and Rumors

How Much Did Jordan Whitehead Earn In Incentives With Three MNF Interceptions?

Colin Lynch
The Jets Corner Had A Monday Night To Remember

On Monday night at MetLife Stadium, amidst a whirlwind of action including a season-ending injury to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, safety Jordan Whitehead quietly etched his name into the annals of the Jets’ remarkable 22-16 overtime victory. While the game had no shortage of excitement, Whitehead’s contribution stood out as both pivotal for his team and incredibly rewarding for himself.

Whitehead Has Historic Night

Whitehead’s standout performance included the rare feat of intercepting Bills quarterback Josh Allen three times. These takeaways proved to be the catalyst for the Jets, with the team capitalizing on those opportunities to secure a first-half field goal and wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In the post-game analysis, Whitehead shared that he had a sense of manifesting this extraordinary performance throughout the week leading up to the game. His confidence and preparation certainly paid off.

How Much Did Whitehead Earn?

However, it wasn’t just the Jets’ comeback win that left a lasting impression on that memorable night. Field Yates, an ESPN analyst, revealed that Whitehead’s remarkable display on Monday also had a substantial financial impact on the safety. A specific incentive clause in his contract had been tied to reaching a particular interception milestone over the entire season, with the reward set at $250,000.

What makes this even more remarkable is that Whitehead achieved this feat in a single game, showing just how big of a night he had in the Jets’ first regular game of the season.

Featured Featured Story Features News NFL News and Rumors
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
