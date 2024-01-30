With the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series gearing up with Sunday’s exhibition showcase, the Clash at the Coliseum, Ryan Blaney anticipates the opening of his initial points title defense during the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

The first-time champion figures to be challenged by a host of rivals, including 2021 titleholder Kyle Larson, who feels he allowed last season’s victory lap to skid away.

Two top challengers, Christopher Bell and William Byron have yet to earn stock car racing’s top title.

They are hungry. Here’s how Bell and Byron could clinch an elusive Cup crown:

Who is your way too early #NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4? pic.twitter.com/9oKU5WwSjH — Skewcar (@Skewcar) January 29, 2024

Christopher Bell Needs Better Phoenix Starts

Entering his fifth Cup campaign, Bell developed his skill on a variety of series, including short dirt tracks.

After qualifying for consecutive Championship 4 races at Phoenix Raceway last November, Bell’s championship aspiration faded on Lap 109 when his No. 20 Toyota experienced brake rotor problems.

Bell, who has compiled six career Cup wins, begrudgingly watched Blaney and Larson compete for the title from the infield.

In 2022, Bell placed 10th in the final, but did not lead a lap and failed to threaten eventual titleholder Joey Logano seriously.

With 10 poles in the past two seasons, Bell is developing into an ace qualifier, but began the past two title events in 13th and 17th place, respectively. Both times he failed to weave his way through traffic.

If he advances to a third championship event, Bell’s qualifying effort in Phoenix needs to improve.

Christopher Bell didn’t need a long offseason to get over the brake rotor issue at Phoenix. He says it didn’t linger with him and he’s ready for 2024. pic.twitter.com/tpOZDhXV3i — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 26, 2024

William Byron Looks To Put It All Together

A top-10 pilot the past three years, Byron started on the Championship 4 pole and dueled with Blaney and Larson, but fell short after leading for 95 laps.

The Cup series’ leader with six wins last season, Byron is evolving into one of the circuit’s next superstars. To gain mainstream commercial appeal, Byron needs a series championship.

Backed by Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, Byron appears to have all the assets in place to

Byron also paced the series in top-10 finishes (21) and average finish (11.0).

Is this the year Byron makes the jump to superstardom?

William Byron says he has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. Here’s why and the tracks he’s looking at where he wants to improve in 2024. pic.twitter.com/pGDRPvehfm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 29, 2024