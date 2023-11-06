NFL News and Rumors

How To Watch Chargers vs. Jets On Monday Night Football

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

Week 9 ends on Monday Night Football as the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) take on the New York Jets (4-3). Find out how to watch Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Chargers and Jets picked up key victories in Week 8. The Chargers defeated the Bears to snap a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Jets tied the game at the end of regulation before beating the Giants in overtime.

The Chargers have four straight victories over the Jets. October 23, 2011, was the last time the Jets beat the Chargers.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 9: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Chargers vs. Jets
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Nov. 6, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Chargers vs. Jets – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Jets is set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tonight also marks the return of The Manningcast as Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning will air on ESPN2.

Tune in at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN for the pregame show, Monday Night Countdown.

Without a cable subscription, customers looking for Monday Night Football can use streaming TV services like YouTube TV and FuboTV. Both services offer a free trial to new customers.

For those fans who plan on making a wager on Chargers vs. Jets, consider placing it at Jazz Sports. The online sportsbook allows bettors to watch free live streams of NFL games after betting on the game.

Jazz Sports customers can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

Interested in using Jazz Sports to watch Chargers vs. Jets? Follow these steps.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on a Chargers vs. Jets
  4. Stream Chargers vs. Jets for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Chargers vs. Jets Odds

Which team is expected to win on Monday night? The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite on Jazz Sports.

The Chargers and the Jets are currently on the outside looking in for the postseason. However, a win will take them one step closer to entering the top 7 in the AFC.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Los Angeles Chargers New York Jets Play
Moneyline -180 +165 Jazz Sports
Point Spread -3.5 (-105) +3.5 (-115) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 39.5 (-115) Under 39.5 (-105) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top