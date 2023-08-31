How to Watch Florida vs Utah Football With A Free Live Stream

College Football fans are in for a Thursday night treat as the Florida Gators will travel to Salt Lake City for an opening season battle versus the Utah Utes. Find out how to watch Florida vs Utah with a free live stream on Thursday night.

Week 1 opens up with a big-time matchup as Florida gears up for a showdown against No. 14 Utah in an eagerly awaited Thursday night spectacle in Salt Lake City.

As part of the adrenaline-pumping, five-day opening weekend of college football, this season-opening matchup promises high-octane action and sets the stage for the thrilling season ahead.

With the game televised nationally on ESPN, college football fans from across the nation will have a chance to catch two of the top teams in the country in action.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for College Football in 2023

How to Watch Florida vs. Utah Live For Free

🏈 Game: Florida @ Utah

📅 Date : Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 🕗 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Rice-Eccles Stadium — Salt Lake City

: Rice-Eccles Stadium — Salt Lake City 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 💻 Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

The Florida vs Utah card will be televised on ESPN & ESPN+.

For college football fans who have cut the cord, streaming services like YouTubeTV and FuboTV offer a free trial that allows users to watch ESPN online. However, if you’ve used your free trial already, there is another way to watch the game on Thursday night.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch college football games once they’ve placed a wager on the contest. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch Florida @ Utah almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch Florida vs Utah with a free live stream.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Florida @ Utah Stream Florida @ Utah for free

Florida vs Utah: What’s On The Line In Week 1?

For the Gators, this contest stands as a significant litmus test, a chance to rebound from a turbulent 2022 run under the guidance of coach Billy Napier. With quarterback Anthony Richardson moving on, the reins now fall into the hands of Graham Mertz, the Wisconsin transfer who aims to inject vitality into an offense hungry for a resurgence.

Meanwhile, the Utes surge into this clash as potent contenders in the national title race, their impressive preseason ranking attesting to their prowess. With back-to-back Pac-12 titles in their arsenal, coach Kyle Whittingham has masterfully forged a team identity defined by tenacity and power, primed to dominate the trenches and assert their dominance on the grand stage. It appears that Utah Star QB Cam Rising may be out tonight. He’ll be replaced by Redshirt Junior Byrson Barnes who has appeared in the last two Rose Bowls for Rising.

It’s a heck of a way to kick of Week 1 of College Football!

College Football Betting Guides 2023