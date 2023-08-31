NCAAF

How to Watch Florida vs Utah Football With A Free Live Stream

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cam-Rising-Utah-Utes-Florida-Gators

College Football fans are in for a Thursday night treat as the Florida Gators will travel to Salt Lake City for an opening season battle versus the Utah Utes. Find out how to watch Florida vs Utah with a free live stream on Thursday night.

Week 1 opens up with a big-time matchup as Florida gears up for a showdown against No. 14 Utah in an eagerly awaited Thursday night spectacle in Salt Lake City.

As part of the adrenaline-pumping, five-day opening weekend of college football, this season-opening matchup promises high-octane action and sets the stage for the thrilling season ahead.

With the game televised nationally on ESPN, college football fans from across the nation will have a chance to catch two of the top teams in the country in action.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for College Football in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

How to Watch Florida vs. Utah Live For Free

  • 🏈 Game: Florida @ Utah
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium — Salt Lake City
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

The Florida vs Utah card will be televised on ESPN & ESPN+.

For college football fans who have cut the cord, streaming services like YouTubeTV and FuboTV offer a free trial that allows users to watch ESPN online. However, if you’ve used your free trial already, there is another way to watch the game on Thursday night.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch college football games once they’ve placed a wager on the contest. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch Florida @ Utah almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch Florida vs Utah with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on Florida @ Utah
  4. Stream Florida @ Utah for free

Florida vs Utah: What’s On The Line In Week 1?

For the Gators, this contest stands as a significant litmus test, a chance to rebound from a turbulent 2022 run under the guidance of coach Billy Napier. With quarterback Anthony Richardson moving on, the reins now fall into the hands of Graham Mertz, the Wisconsin transfer who aims to inject vitality into an offense hungry for a resurgence.

Meanwhile, the Utes surge into this clash as potent contenders in the national title race, their impressive preseason ranking attesting to their prowess. With back-to-back Pac-12 titles in their arsenal, coach Kyle Whittingham has masterfully forged a team identity defined by tenacity and power, primed to dominate the trenches and assert their dominance on the grand stage. It appears that Utah Star QB Cam Rising may be out tonight. He’ll be replaced by Redshirt Junior Byrson Barnes who has appeared in the last two Rose Bowls for Rising.

It’s a heck of a way to kick of Week 1 of College Football!

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Featured Featured Story Features NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams

2023 College Football Power Rankings: Little Movement Entering Week 1

Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 30 2023
NCAAF
GettyImages-1245846718-1024x683
College Football Week 1 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 30 2023
NCAAF
USATSI_17106960
College Football Week 0 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 21 2023
NCAAF
Navy v Notre Dame
When Is College Football Week 0? Dates, Times, & Schedule
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 21 2023
NCAAF
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball.
How To Bet On College Football In Texas 2023 | Best Texas College Football Betting Sites
Author image Owen Fulda  •  Aug 17 2023
NCAAF
GettyImages-1237063730
2023 College Football Power Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs Top Our Week 0 rankings
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 16 2023
NCAAF
tzr_191023
PAC-12 Football 2023 Preview: Championship Odds, Contenders, Sleeper Picks, & Prediction
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top