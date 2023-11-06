UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC 295: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
4 min read
ufc 295 (1)

UFC 295 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event a light heavyweight title fight between the former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka who is looking to reclaim his title against the former middleweight champion Alex Pereira who is looking to become the next two-division champion in UFC history. Find everything you need to know about UFC 295 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Madison Square Garden for one of the biggest PPV events of the year UFC 295. We have a light heavyweight title fight headlining the fight card as the former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will take on the former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Prochazka had to relinquish his title due to suffering an injury that required surgery. He is now fully healthy and looking to reclaim what he believes is rightfully is. As for Pereira, he is looking to become the next two-division champion in UFC history and the only one to do it in two different combat sports as he was a two-division kickboxing champion as well.

In the co-main event, we have an interim title fight in the heavyweight division between No. 2 ranked Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 ranked Tom Aspinall. After word got out that Jon Jones was out of his fight against Stipe Miocic after suffering an injury in practice, the UFC immediately went to the phones and put this fight together. The winner between Pavlovich and Aspinall will then wait for the winner of Jones and Miocic which will happen sometime in 2024. This heavyweight matchup will be one that is sure to have a ton of fireworks and one that should not see the judges’ scorecards.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Prochazka and Pereira light heavyweight title fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

  • 🥊 UFC 290: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Prochazka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Prochazka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

How to Watch UFC 295 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC 295 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC 295 fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC 295 fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on UFC 295
  4. Stream the UFC 295 fight card for free

UFC 295 Fight Card

The full UFC 295 fight card has been released with Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a flyweight matchup between two fighters who love to scrap Joshua Van and Kevin Borjas before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the lightweight division between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Then we have a featherweight matchup between two grappling aces Pat Sabatini and Diego Lopes which should be an intense scramble fest that is a can’t-miss fight. Next up, is the featured bout on the main card in the strawweight division between the former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Jessica Andrade taking on surging contender and No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern. Below, you’ll find the full UFC 295 Fight Card.

UFC 295 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – Light Heavyweight Championship
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – Interim Heavyweight Championship
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
  • Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes
  • Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

UFC 295 Televised Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET)

  • Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
  • Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers
  • Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

UFC 295 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6 P.M. ET)

  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Kyung Ho Kang vs. John Castaneda
  • Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

