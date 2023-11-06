How to Watch UFC 295: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC 295 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by the main event a light heavyweight title fight between the former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka who is looking to reclaim his title against the former middleweight champion Alex Pereira who is looking to become the next two-division champion in UFC history. Find everything you need to know about UFC 295 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Madison Square Garden for one of the biggest PPV events of the year UFC 295. We have a light heavyweight title fight headlining the fight card as the former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will take on the former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Prochazka had to relinquish his title due to suffering an injury that required surgery. He is now fully healthy and looking to reclaim what he believes is rightfully is. As for Pereira, he is looking to become the next two-division champion in UFC history and the only one to do it in two different combat sports as he was a two-division kickboxing champion as well.

In the co-main event, we have an interim title fight in the heavyweight division between No. 2 ranked Sergei Pavlovich and No. 4 ranked Tom Aspinall. After word got out that Jon Jones was out of his fight against Stipe Miocic after suffering an injury in practice, the UFC immediately went to the phones and put this fight together. The winner between Pavlovich and Aspinall will then wait for the winner of Jones and Miocic which will happen sometime in 2024. This heavyweight matchup will be one that is sure to have a ton of fireworks and one that should not see the judges’ scorecards.

Scroll down to learn everything that you need to know about the Prochazka and Pereira light heavyweight title fight, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 290: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira 📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 6:00 pm ET

6:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY

Madison Square Garden | New York City, NY 📺 TV Channel: ESPN + PPV

ESPN + PPV 📊 UFC Stats: Prochazka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2

Prochazka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2 🎲 UFC Odds: Prochazka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295 Fight Card

The full UFC 295 fight card has been released with Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a flyweight matchup between two fighters who love to scrap Joshua Van and Kevin Borjas before we head to the main card. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the lightweight division between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Then we have a featherweight matchup between two grappling aces Pat Sabatini and Diego Lopes which should be an intense scramble fest that is a can’t-miss fight. Next up, is the featured bout on the main card in the strawweight division between the former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Jessica Andrade taking on surging contender and No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern. Below, you’ll find the full UFC 295 Fight Card.

UFC 295 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – Light Heavyweight Championship

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – Interim Heavyweight Championship

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

UFC 295 Televised Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 P.M. ET)

Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

UFC 295 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6 P.M. ET)

Tabatha Ricci vs. Lupita Godinez

Kyung Ho Kang vs. John Castaneda

Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa