How to Watch UFC 297: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC 297 features a jam-packed PPV event to start the 2024 year, highlighted by a main event fight for the middleweight championship of the world when the newly crowned champ Sean Strickland looks to defend his title for the first time against the No. 2 ranked middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis. Find everything you need to know about UFC 297 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC kicks off the 2024 season with a stacked PPV event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. The newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland will be looking to defend his title for the very first time when he takes on the No. 2 ranked middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland did the unthinkable when he dethroned the former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in hostile territory, on short notice, and as a massive underdog. This came after Du Plessis not being ready to fight after his second-round knockout of Robert Whittaker. Now, with Du Plessis fully healthy and having a full camp to get ready for this fight he is full steam ahead for his first-ever UFC main event and title fight.

In the co-main event, we have the vacant women’s bantamweight title fight on the line when former title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington takes on the surging No. 3 bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva. Pennington has been awaiting her shot at the title as she’s now on a five-fight winning streak most recently defeating fellow top contender Ketlen Vieira via close split decision. As for Mayra Bueno Silva, she will be competing for her first UFC title after three straight victories and a submission victory over Holly Holm which was overturned due to a no contest after a failed drug test. Nonetheless, Silva has done enough to get her crack at the bantamweight title and she will be looking to put on a show as is Pennington when they go toe-to-toe this weekend at UFC 297.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC 297 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

UFC 297 Fight Card

The full UFC 297 fight card has been released with Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:30 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a bantamweight matchup between former TUF winner Brad Katona and the always-tough Garrett Armfield. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the featherweight division between two top-ranked competitors Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev.

Then we have a scrap in the middleweight division between two fighters who love to throw down No. 13 ranked Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault. Up after that, is the featured bout on the main card in the welterweight division between longtime veteran and No. 13 ranked contender Neil Magny and surging Canadian prospect Mike Malott.

UFC 297 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Sean Strickland (c) vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweight title

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight title

Mike Malott vs. Neil Magny

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Movsar Evloev vs. Arnold Allen

UFC 297 Televised Preliminary Card (ESPN News, 8 P.M. ET)

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodsen

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

UFC 297 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET)

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick