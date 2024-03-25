How to Watch UFC Atlantic City: Date, Time, Fight Card

UFC Atlantic City features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by a women’s flyweight matchup between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. Find everything you need to know about UFC Atlantic City including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC continues in March with a stacked fight night event with two of the best women’s flyweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Blanchfield is now on the heels of nine straight victories with six of them coming inside the Octagon. As for Fiorot, she is riding an 11-fight winning streak and is also 6-0 in her UFC career. A win for either of these two flyweights put them right into the thick of things for a potential title fight in the wide-open flyweight division.

In the co-main event, we have a fight between two welterweights colliding as Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley go to battle. Luque has been a mainstay in the welterweight rankings and is coming off of a big win against Rafael Dos Anjos in his last fight. As for Buckley, he is 2-0 since moving down in weight to the welterweight division and this will be his first fight against ranked opposition. A win from either one of these two welterweights sets the tone for each of them for 2024.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Atlantic City event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Atlantic City

🥊 UFC Atlantic City: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot 📅 Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024

Saturday, March 30, 2024 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Boardwalk Hall | Atlantic City, NJ

Boardwalk Hall | Atlantic City, NJ 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 📊 UFC Stats: Blanchfield 12-1 | Fiorot 11-1

Blanchfield 12-1 | Fiorot 11-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Blanchfield (-200) | Fiorot (+170)

UFC Atlantic City Fight Card

The full UFC Atlantic City fight card has been released with Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot headlining this fight card.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 7:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the women’s strawweight division between Virna Jandiroba and Loopy Godinez. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the featherweight division between Bill Algeo and Kyle Nelson.

Then we have a great fight in the middleweight division Nursulton Ruziboev and Sedriques Dumas. Up after that, we have a fight in the welterweight division between Chidi Njokuani and Rhys McKee. Then finally the featured bout on the main card is a middleweight banger between Bruno Silva and Chris Weidman.

UFC Atlantic City Main Card (ESPN 10 P.M. ET)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

UFC Atlantic City Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 P.M. ET)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Loopy Godinez

Nate Landwehr vs. Jamall Emmers

Julio Arce vs. Herbert Burns

Dennis Buzukja vs. Connor Matthews

Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj

Victoria Dudakova vs. Melissa Gatto

Angel Pacheco vs. Caolan Loughran

Andre Petroski vs. Jacob Malkoun