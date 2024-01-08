UFC News and Rumors

How to Watch UFC Vegas 84: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Garett Kerman
UFC Vegas 84

UFC Vegas 84 features a jam-packed fight night event to start the 2024 year, highlighted by a light heavyweight rematch between the No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev and No. 7 ranked Johnny Walker. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 84 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC  kicks off the 2024 season with a stacked fight night event with two of the best light heavyweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker attempted to square off at UFC 294 but the fight ended in a No Contest after Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker as he was a downed opponent. The doctor came in and deemed Walker unfit to continue after the concussive blow and the fight ended in the first round. Now, here we are just four months later with these two behemoths kicking off the new year with an exciting Apex fight card that fight fans have been itching for during the three-week hiatus.

In the co-main event, we have the men’s flyweight fight between two of the division’s best when No. 5 ranked Matheus Nicolau takes on No. 6 ranked Manel Kape. Nicolau is looking to get back into the winning column after getting knocked out against the former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Meanwhile, Kape is streaking at this time and is looking to avenge one of his two UFC losses when he steps into the octagon this weekend. This could potentially be the No. 1 contender fight depending on how either one of these two gets the job done at UFC Vegas 84.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Vegas 84 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 84

  • 🥊 UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Ankalaev 18-1 | Walker 21-7
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Ankalaev  (-450) | Walker (+350)

How to Watch UFC Vegas 84 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 84 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Vegas 84 fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 84 fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on UFC Vegas 84
  4. Stream the UFC Vegas 84 fight card for free

UFC Vegas 84 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 84 fight card has been released with Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker headlining this fight card.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a heavyweight matchup between longtime veteran Andrei Arlovski and the surging Waldo Acosta-Cortes. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the middleweight division between Phil Hawes and Brunno Ferreira.

Then we have a bantamweight matchup between two of the division’s best No. 13 ranked Ricky Simon and Mario Bautista. Up after that, is the featured bout on the main card in the lightweight division between two longtime veterans in the UFC Jim Miller and Gabriel Benitez.

UFC Vegas 84 Main Card (ESPN+ 7 P.M. ET)

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape
  • Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez
  • Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista
  • Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira

UFC Vegas Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 4 P.M. ET)

  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Matthew Semelesberger vs. Preston Parsons
  • Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos
  • Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus
  • Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva
  • Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta
  • Felipe Bunes vs. Joshua Van
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top