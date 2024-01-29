How to Watch UFC Vegas 85: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Vegas 85 features a jam-packed fight night event to kick off February, highlighted by a main event fight in the middleweight division between two ranked competitors: No. 8, Roman Dolidze, and No. 11, Nassourdine Imavov. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 85 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC kicks off the month of February after a week off with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the surging Georgian and No. 8 ranked middleweight contender Roman Doldize taking on the No. 11 ranked competitor Nassourdine Imavov. Dolidze is coming off only his second loss in the UFC when he fought Marvin Vettori to a hard-fought decision. Imavov, on the other hand, had his last fight get called early due to an accidental clash of heads that had Chris Curtis unable to continue, despite his cries to continue the fight the doctor ultimately called it in the first round. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 85.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the lightweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 13 ranked Renato Moicano and No. 15 ranked Drew Dober. Moicano is coming off a dominant victory over City Kickboxing’s Brad Riddell who he choked out via rear-naked choke in round one. Meanwhile, Dober is coming off a brutal first-round knockout of Ricky Glenn which just lasted 2:36. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Vegas 85 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 85

🥊 UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov 📅 Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Saturday, February 3, 2024 🕙 Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Doldize 12-2 | Imavov 12-4

Doldize 12-2 | Imavov 12-4 🎲 UFC Odds: Doldize (+139) | Imavov (-159)

The UFC Vegas 85 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

UFC Vegas 85 Fight Card

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a women’s flyweight rematch between Molly McCann and Diana Belbita. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the welterweight division between TUF finalist Gilbert Urbina and Charles Radtke.

Then we have a scrap in the middleweight division between the undefeated Aliskhab Khizriev and Makhmud Muradov. Up after that, is a women’s flyweight bout between Viviane Araujo and the surging Natalia Silva. The featured bout on the main card is a welterweight fight between two mainstays in the division Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov.

UFC Vegas 85 Main Card (ESPN+ 7 P.M. ET)

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke

UFC Vegas 85 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 P.M. ET)

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita

Charles Johnson vs. Azat Maksum

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez

Blake Bilder vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Luana Carolina

Marquel Mederos vs. Landon Quinones

Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues