How to Watch UFC Vegas 86: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

UFC Vegas 86: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Garett Kerman
UFC Vegas 86 features a jam-packed fight night event, highlighted by a main event fight in the middleweight division between two top competitors: No. 11, Jack Hermansson, and surging prospect Joe Pyfer. Find everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 86 including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson taking on the surging middleweight prospect Joe Pyfer. Hermansson is looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to ground strikes from last week’s main event fighter Roman Dolidze. Pyfer is coming into this fight with a ton of hype surrounding him winning all three of his fights inside the octagon, most recently submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan in the second round. This will be Hermansson’s fifth main event fight in the UFC meanwhile, Pyfer gets his first shot headlining an event as the UFC is trying to fast track him in the wide-open middleweight division. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 86.

In the co-main event, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 13 ranked Dan Ige and Andre Fili. Fili is coming off a loss to fellow ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell and is looking to get back into the win column. Meanwhile, Fili got back on track in a big way at UFC 296 with a brutal knockout of Lucas Almeida. This fight has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

Scroll down to learn everything you need about UFC Vegas 86 event including the date, time, fight card, and more.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 86

  • 🥊 UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 4:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Hermansson 23-8 | Pyfer 12-2
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Hermansson (+220) | Pyfer (-260)

How to Watch UFC Vegas 86 With A Free Live Stream

The UFC Vegas 86 fight card will be televised on ESPN+.

For MMA fans who have cut the cord or don’t have access to ESPN or their streaming services, there is another way to watch the fight.

BetOnline offers members the ability to watch MMA matches once they’ve placed a wager on the bout. That means new members can sign up for BetOnline and watch UFC Vegas 86 fight card almost instantly.

Here’s how to watch UFC Vegas 86 fight card with a free live stream.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Place a bet on UFC Vegas 86
  4. Stream the UFC Vegas 86 fight card for free

UFC Vegas 86 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 86 fight card has been released with Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer for the middleweight title headlining this fight card.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a great scrap in the welterweight division between Trevin Giles and Carlos Prates. Opening up the main card is a barnburner in the middleweight division between Rodolfo Vieira and Armen Petrosyan.

Then we have a scrap in the lightweight division between seasoned veteran Michael Johnson and Darrius Flowers. Up after that, is a middleweight fight between two heavy hitters Brad Tavares and Gregory Rodrigues. The featured bout on the main card is a middleweight fight between Ihor Potieria and promotional newcomer Robert Bryczek.

UFC Vegas 86 Main Card (ESPN+ 7 P.M. ET)

  • Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)
  • Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC)
  • Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Poteria (20-5)
  • Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
  • Michael Johnson (22-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
  • Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)

UFC Vegas 86 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 P.M. ET)

  • Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
  • Damir Hadzovic (14-7) vs. Bolaji Oki (8-1)
  • Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
  • Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
  • Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
  • Zac Pauga (7-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
  • Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
  • Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Aoriqileng (20-10)
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
