NFL News and Rumors

Iconic Heinz Ketchup Bottle Returns To Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Heinz Field

Remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ home stadium was known as Heinz Field?

It was not that long ago.

Pittsburgh-based Heinz owned the stadium sponsorship rights from 2001 through 2022.

The company paid less than $3 million per year over a 20-year period (valued at $57 million) with a one-year extension added in 2021.

That changed in 2022 when Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Acrisure was granted sponsorship rights for the next 15 years at an estimated value of between $10 and $20 million per year.

The Acrisure Stadium era was born, but fans missed the iconic 33-foot tall Heinz ketchup bottles that flanked the scoreboard.

Though the Steelers digitally continued the tradition of “pouring” ketchup on the scoreboard when the Steelers got into the red zone, the bottles were still missed by fans.

They were symbols of Heinz history and the many good memories of Steelers football enjoyed at Heinz Field.

The good news is that one of the bottles made its way back to Acrisure Stadium in a shiny and refurbished state.

Heinz Gate

Though Heinz is no longer the sponsor of the stadium, the company reached a deal with the Steelers to sponsor Gate C now known as Heinz Gate.

With the name back on the stadium grounds, it was only a matter of time before ketchup would reappear.

It was a tedious process involving a flatbed truck and many contractors on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to hang one of the iconic Heinz bottles from Heinz Gate.

Steelers fans could not be happier to see it back at home where it belongs.

2022 Ushered In A New Era For Steelers Fans

In addition to losing the Heinz bottles in 2022, Steelers fans were without future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who retired in 2021 after 18 seasons.

A familiar face, who knew his way around Acrisure Stadium, was drafted in 2022 to hopefully carry the Steelers’ winning torch forward.

He is former Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

It was a learning process for him throughout his rookie season, but the Steelers finished 9-8.

This marked the 19th consecutive winning season for the Steelers.

Superstition can be prevalent in sports so it makes us wonder if one of many reasons the Steelers could play better in 2023 is because Heinz is back in the building.

 

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison runs.

NFL Draft 2023: Jordan Addison Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  55min
NFL News and Rumors
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young holds a ball.
NFL Draft 2023 1st Pick Odds: Bryce Young The Heavy Favorite
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the ball.
NFL Draft 2023 2nd Pick Odds: Will Anderson, Will Levis Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers Are Being Coy But All Indications Are Bryce Young Will Be No. 1 Pick
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Allen Robinson
Los Angeles Rams Are Trading WR Allen Robinson To The Pittsburgh Steelers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
will levis2
NFL Draft 2023: Will Levis Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Hand Size, and More
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 18 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper Is Recovering From Offseason Core Muscle Surgery
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top