Ikram Aliskerov OUT, Anthony Hernandez will fight Roman Kopylov at UFC 298

Garett Kerman
Sports Editor
2 min read
anthony hernandez

The winds of change have swept through the UFC middleweight division, carrying with them a fresh matchup that promises fireworks. With Ikram Aliskerov forced out of his scheduled bout, due to a staph infection, with Anthony Hernandez at UFC 298, a new contender has stepped into the octagon, the surging Russian prospect Roman Kopylov. This unexpected twist has injected a jolt of intrigue into an already stacked card headlined by the highly anticipated clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

Hernandez, a rising star in the 185-pound ranks, is no stranger to adversity. His aggressive, pressure-heavy style has endeared him to fans, and his highlight-reel finishes have put the rest of the division on notice.

Kopylov, meanwhile, represents a new breed of talent emerging from the fertile grounds of Russian MMA. The 32-year-old has racked up an impressive four-fight winning streak, punctuated by four finishes. His well-rounded skill set blends dynamic striking with slick grappling, making him a difficult puzzle to solve for any opponent. A victory over Hernandez would catapult Kopylov onto the divisional radar and establish him as a legitimate threat in the middleweight title picture.

The stylistic clash between Hernandez and Kopylov promises a thrilling spectacle for fight fans. Hernandez’s relentless pressure will likely look to smother Kopylov’s technical precision, while the Russian will aim to utilize his footwork and counterpunching to exploit any openings in the American’s attack. Both fighters possess knockout power in their hands, and the potential for a highlight-reel finish hangs heavy in the air.

Beyond the individual narratives, this fight carries significant implications for the middleweight landscape. A dominant win for Hernandez would propel him in the middleweight rankings, potentially setting up a future showdown with fighters at the top of the division. For Kopylov, a victory would serve as a coronation moment, announcing his arrival as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC’s middleweight division.

With so much at stake, expect both Hernandez and Kopylov to leave everything in the octagon come UFC 298. This is a fight that could launch a new contender into the spotlight, or send shockwaves through the featherweight hierarchy. One thing is certain: when these two warriors collide, the fireworks are guaranteed.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
