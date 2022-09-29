NFL News and Rumors

Injury Update On Baltimore Ravens’ Michael Pierce

joshstedman
The Ravens have provided an injury update on Michael Pierce, and it’s not looking positive for Pierce and the Ravens.

Pierce suffered a bicep tear against the New England Patriots. There hasn’t been much given away about his condition, but reports are suggesting it could be the end of his season.

John Harbaugh spoke to the media about the decision that Pierce needs to make:

“It’s going to be his decision,

“I haven’t heard a final word on that yet. There’s logic to it either way.”

The big decision will fall with Pierce on whether he plays injured and risk further injury, or misses the season for surgery.

Pierce was a major free-agent signing for the Ravens this offseason. He signed a three-year deal worth a reported $16.5 million, reuniting with the team that gave him his start. Pierce had a good training camp and was off to a strong start to the season.

In the opening three games, he had six tackles and showed that he was going to bring improved pass rush up the middle.

NFL News and Rumors
