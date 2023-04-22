NFL News and Rumors

Is Derrick Henry Being Traded To The Philadelphia Eagles?

Wendi Oliveros
Derrick Henry

With the 2023 NFL Draft just days away, Philadelphia Eagles fans woke up to the rumors that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is being traded to their team.

Is this an overhyped pre-draft rumor, or is there some validity to it?

Here is what we know so far.

1. Derrick Henry Was Previously Being Shopped By The Titans

Last month, there were reports that the Titans were open to the possibility of trading Henry.

Henry, 29, the two-time NFL rushing leader in 2019 and 2020, has earned his nickname “King Henry.”

He has been with the Titans since 2016 when the team drafted him in the second round at No. 45 overall.

2. The Eagles Need A Running Back

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,259 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, but he signed with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason.

They definitely need a running back but could acquire one either through trade or the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Eagles have previously been linked with Texas RB Bijan Robinson.

With the 10th overall pick, the Eagles could potentially draft Robinson.

Robinson’s only official visits with the Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. The Source Of The Henry To Eagles Rumor Is Somewhat Credible

It is worth noting that the usual NFL insiders to break such news, Adam Schefter from ESPN and Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, are not reporting this news regarding King Henry.

Instead, the source is Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, the former NFL player turned television personality who co-hosts The Talk and American Ninja Warrior.

How would Akbar have insider information the usual media sources do not?

They are reportedly represented by the same agency.

Conclusion

It is not clear what the Eagles would be willing to concede in a trade with the Titans to get Henry on the roster.

He would certainly be an asset to the Eagles’ offense and take some of the pressure off of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

With that offensive line, Henry would outperform Miles Sanders.

In 2023, Henry ran the ball 349 times for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns for the 7-10 Titans.

A move to Philly could also give Henry a chance to earn a much-deserved Super Bowl ring.

 

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
