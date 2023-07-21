Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are set to headline UFC 294 on October 21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The fight is a highly-anticipated lightweight title rematch between two of the best fighters in the world.

Makhachev and Oliveira Set to Collide in Highly-Anticipated Lightweight Title Rematch

Makhachev and Oliveira first fought in September 2022, with Makhachev winning by submission in the second round. This rematch is a chance for Oliveira to avenge his loss and reclaim the UFC lightweight title. Makhachev is the current champion and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

This fight is a clash of styles. Makhachev is a grappler with a dominant top game. He is also very good at using his wrestling to control his opponents. Oliveira is a striker with a lot of power and a dangerous ground game. He is also very good at using his striking to set up his takedowns.

The key to victory for Makhachev is to use his wrestling to take Oliveira down and control him on the ground. He needs to be careful not to get caught by Oliveira’s power punches on the feet or submissions off of his back or in transition. Makhachev also needs to be patient and look for his opportunities to land his ground strikes.

The key to victory for Oliveira is to use his striking to keep Makhachev at bay. He needs to be careful not to get caught by Makhachev’s takedowns. Oliveira also needs to be patient and look for his opportunities to land his power punches and then snatch up a submission when Makhachev attempts his takedowns.

UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi Also Features a High-Level Middleweight Matchup

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev will return to the middleweight division after being a longtime member of the welterweight division to take on Paulo Costa. Chimaev is currently the #4 ranked UFC welterweight, while Costa is the #7 ranked UFC middleweight. Both fighters are coming off of impressive wins in their last fights. Chimaev steamrolled Kevin Holland in round one in a catchweight bout, while Costa defeated Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision in August 2022.

These are all exciting fights, and it will be interesting to see how they all play out. UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi is sure to be a great night of MMA action.