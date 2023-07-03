UFC News and Rumors

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell set for UFC 290 following Sean Brady injury

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
UFC 290 is set to take place on July 8, and the highly-touted welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena is set to face UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell following the injury withdrawal of Sean Brady.

Who is Josiah Harrell?

Josiah Harrell is an undefeated Ohio-based welterweight with a professional record of 7 wins and 0 losses. He trains with the likes of “The Immortal” Matt Brown and UFC fighter AJ Dobson. Harrell just recently went viral when he slammed his opponent through the cage door before he finished him in the 3rd round via TKO. Harrell has agreed to replace the injured Sean Brady and meet Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290.

 Jack Della Maddalena said Yes to Everyone after Sean Brady injury

There was no shortage of suitors for Jack Della Maddalena once Sean Brady had to pull out of the fight due to injury. Fighters like Joaquin Buckley, Kevin Holland, and Chris Curtis all agreed to step up on short notice to fight Jack Della Maddalena and he agreed to fight each one of them but unfortunately, the UFC had different plans. They decided to go with the young up-and-coming fighter from the LFA promotion.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell

The fight between Della Maddalena and Harrell is expected to be a highly competitive bout. Della Maddalena is known for his striking skills and has won six of his ten fights by knockout. Harrell, on the other hand, is a well-rounded fighter with a background in wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Harrell will be the first to really test the wrestling and grappling defense of Jack Della Maddalena which should make for a very interesting matchup.

The UFC 290 fight card is shaping up to be an exciting event, with a number of high-profile fights scheduled to take place. The addition of the Della Maddalena vs. Harrell bout is sure to add to the excitement, as two promising welterweights look to make a name for themselves in the UFC. Fans of MMA will not want to miss this event.
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
