Jason Verrett Suffers Another Season Ending Injury

It is hard to think of a player who has had worse luck with injuries than San Francisco corner Jason Verrett. Unfortunately, the story has gained a new chapter. On Thursday, the 49ers lost Verrett for the season to a torn Achilles, the second of his career.

Verrett, 31, had been working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered early last season. He was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list in October and was expecting to return from the field later in the season. There was even potential that he could return this coming Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jason Verrett’s Injury History

As mentioned, it is another chapter in the lengthy injury history of Jason Verrett. Since joining the 49ers in 2019, he has played in a total of 15 games. 13 of the games were in the 2020 season, the second time has started double-digit games in his career. It is the second Achilles tear of his career, the first was in 2018 with the Chargers. Overall, he has only appeared in 40 games in nine years after being a first-round pick of San Diego in 2014. In addition to the Achilles injuries, he also had two torn ACLs in 2016 and 2021 and a shoulder tear in 2014.

It is an unfortunate injury for not only Verrett but for San Francisco. The team’s depth has taken another hit in the secondary. They are already without Emmanuel Mosely, who was lost for the season in Week 5 with a torn ACL. San Francisco will now have to rely on young corners Deommodore Lenior and Ambry Thomas as they try to keep pace in the playoff chase.

It is very hard to speculate where Verrett goes from here. When healthy, he has shown to be a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback, as he showed in 2015. But injuries have taken a substantial portion of his NFL career. He has fought back year after year. But it is another long road to recovery for Jason Verrett.