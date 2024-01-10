CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During OTAs last May, the Carolina Panthers’ new coaching staff announced big plans for Jeremy Chinn, the multi-faceted defender who rarely left the field during his first three NFL seasons.

As a rookie in 2020, Chinn participated in 97 percent of the Panthers’ plays. As a sophomore, his playing percentage rose to 98.9. Last season, the former second-round draft pick was in on 90.7 percent of the action.

This season, Chinn, who has experience and ability to play outside linebacker and free and strong safety, lined up for just 38.7 percent of the Panthers’ defensive snaps.

Despite Ejiro Evero suggesting: “He’s a weapon that we’re definitely going to try to utilize,” the first-year defensive coordinator never did.

A pending free agent, Chinn said Monday during clean-out day, “I know I’m going to be playing football somewhere. I have faith in that.”

Jeremy Chinn Looking For More Playing Time Next Season

Will Chinn go from being viewed as a foundational defensive piece to discarded merchandise in one season?

Will the Panthers pursue Chinn and find a way to better utilize his under-sized skills in the 3-4 base defensive scheme?

Last summer, then coach Frank Riech and Everno spoke of Chinn’s versatility and the assets he was providing as the unit as it worked to switch from a 4-3 philosophy.

“He’s really just embracing his role,” former coach Frank Reich said in May. “It’s going to be different for him. And talking to EJ (Evero) the other day about some other possibilities.

“I know it’s (the) offseason, but we’re really excited about how he’s going to fit into our scheme. After talking to EJ, there’s probably even more roles for him than what we thought.”

That statement is almost laughable now.

Riech was fired following a 1-10 start and Chinn evolved into an ace special teamer.

Could Chinn develop into a future fit?

“I have no idea,” Chinn said Monday. “I don’t know what the future here looks like, to be honest with you.”

Chinn: ‘It Was What It Was’

Chinn earned instant NFL notoriety by returning back-to-back fumble recoveries for touchdowns in 2020.

Competing at defensive back for most of last offseason, the Panthers experimented with ways to utilize Chinn. Once the season started and after he returned from a five-game absence because of a quad injury, his opportunities appeared to dwindle each week.

When asked about the 3-4 scheme, Chinn acknowledged his challenges.

“My role … it wasn’t what I expected,” said Chinn, who finished with 30 tackles, one sack and one pass defended this season. “It is what it is. It was what it was.

“Coming into this season, I thought wasn’t gonna come off the field. I thought I was gonna have a huge role in this defense and be able to leave a large impact. But as the season goes, things change.”

For Chinn’s playing time, not for the better.

“I think that was the most frustrating part for me, personally,” he said. “Definitely was a surprise the way things didn’t end up panning out.”

Are the Panthers an option for Chinn?

He plans on playing “here or somewhere else,” he said. “Wherever that may be.

“Just be patient.”

