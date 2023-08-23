Jets WR Corey Davis Retires After Six Seasons

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is retiring from the NFL after six seasons.

Corey Davis Retires After Six Seasons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corey Davis (@coreydavis84)

Davis announced his intentions to step away from the game on Instagram.

“For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time,” Davis wrote. “I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets during the 2021 offseason. Davis registered 66 catches for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons with the Jets.

“It was a pleasure to coach a player like Corey Davis,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a statement on the team’s website. “He is a true competitor on the field and was a tremendously positive influence in the locker room. We are grateful to Corey for all the hard work and dedication he put into this team, and we wish him all the best in the future.” Corey Davis Career Numbers

Thank you for everything you've given to the Jets organization, @TheCDavis84. Wishing you the best, CD 💚 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 23, 2023

The Tennessee Titans drafted Davis out of Western Michigan University with the No. 5 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Titans, Davis made 207 catches for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns. Davis’ best season came in 2020, with career-highs of 984 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 65 catches.

With Davis retiring, the Jets’ top four receivers include Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb.

