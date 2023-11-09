One of many reasons why NFL fans love retired legend and future Hall of Famer JJ Watt so much is because he does not take himself too seriously.

This quality was recently on display as a Steelers podcast host, Mike Nicastro, mocked JJ’s efforts to wave the Terrible Towel at last week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday Nicastro tweeted a video of Watt waving the Terrible Towel and wrote the following caption:

“NFL Player JJ Watt=Hall of Famer” “Terrible Towel twirler JJ Watt =revoke this man’s credentials”

JJ responded shortly thereafter explaining his difficulties.

He wrote:

“Let me break down the situation for you Mike… A) I was 245 tater tots & 7 Sarri’s Pretzels deep by this point. B) this was about 7 minutes into Renegade and I had not properly endurance trained my shoulder for that length of twirling. C) I kept hitting the ceiling with the towel”

At least the Steelers won the game so that fans could not blame JJ for jinxing them.

Waving the towel does seem harder than it looks especially for long periods when you are full of food and are 6’5″ tall.

Though Watt is retired, it is great to see that he is staying close to the game by both supporting his brother TJ and by working for CBS.

TJ’s Steelers are in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC North at 5-3, and TJ is in a three-way tie for second place for sacks this season with 9.5.

By the way, JJ and TJ engaged in a game of disc golf for the first time on the weekend after the game.

Our disc golf games are about as good as our regular golf games… Trash. @_TJWatt pic.twitter.com/otwZGGdVNV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 4, 2023

Perhaps disc golf will train JJ’s shoulder for future Terrible Towel twirling events.