Joanne Calderwood has been forced to withdraw from her scheduled fight against Priscilla Cachoeira at UFC 291 due to undisclosed reasons. However, the promotion has found a replacement in Miranda Maverick, who will step up to face Cachoeira on short notice.

Joanne Calderwood out of UFC 291 fight with Priscilla Cachoiera, Miranda Maverick steps up https://t.co/zifeK9fLSm pic.twitter.com/Dak1NrYKoB — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 13, 2023

Joanne Calderwood is a veteran of the UFC’s flyweight division, with a record of 16 wins and 8 losses. She was set to face Priscilla Cachoeira, who has a record of 12 wins and 4 losses, at UFC 291. However, Calderwood’s withdrawal has forced the promotion to find a replacement on short notice.

Miranda Maverick Steps in on two Weeks Notice

The replacement of Calderwood with Miranda Maverick presents an intriguing matchup. Cachoeira is known for her striking skills and has shown a willingness to engage in exchanges with her opponents. Maverick, on the other hand, is a well-rounded fighter with solid grappling and striking skills. The fight promises to be an exciting clash between two talented fighters in the flyweight division.

The Fallout with Joanne Calderwood Withdrawal

Joanne Calderwood’s withdrawal from the fight is a disappointment for fans and analysts alike. It is unclear at this time what the reason for her withdrawal is, but it could potentially set her back in her career considering she is up there in age and has taken numerous losses over the recent years. However, the replacement of Calderwood with Miranda Maverick presents an opportunity for Maverick to showcase her skills and potentially move up in the rankings after a lackluster performance in her last fight against Jasmine Jasudavicius.

This could potentially be a barnburner of a fight between Maverick and Cachoeira because neither one will back down from a brawl. Cachoeira will be sure to bring the fight to her and Maverick will be sure to meet her head-on like two trucks colliding on the highway. Expect some fireworks between these two flyweight contenders on July 29th live from Salt Lake City, Utah at UFC 291.