Johnny Walker Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

MMA: UFC 235-Cirkunov vs Walker

The UFC  kicks off the 2024 season with a stacked fight night event with two of the best light heavyweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker attempted to square off at UFC 294 but the fight ended in a No Contest after Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker as he was a downed opponent. The doctor came in and deemed Walker unfit to continue after the concussive blow and the fight ended in the first round. Now, here we are just four months later with these two behemoths kicking off the new year with an exciting Apex fight card that fight fans have been itching for during the three-week hiatus.

Walker’s last fight ended abruptly via No Contest after an illegal knee by Magomed Ankalaev after Walker was downed. The doctor deemed that Walker was unfit to continue and the fight was stopped in the first round which ended the fight in a No Contest. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $120,000, and with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $131,000.

Johnny Walker’s Net Worth

Johnny Walker has been in the UFC for quite some time now and he has made an estimated $627k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1-2 Million.

Johnny Walker has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018.

Johnny Walker’s UFC Record

Johnny Walker holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-7-0, 1 NC which includes 16 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 7-4-0, 1 NC UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 84.

Johnny Walker’s Next Fight

Johnny Walker will fight top-5 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 84. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Johnny Walker (+400) making him the big underdog in this matchup.

Johnny Walker’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Johnny Walker fights out of Southampton, England but is originally from Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Johnny Walker is married to his wife Tara Campbell.

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Height: 6’6″
  • Weight: 205 pounds
  • Reach: 82″
  • Coach/Trainer: John Kavanagh
