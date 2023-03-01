Jon Jones and Valentina Shevchenko are set to headline UFC 285 in their respective championship matches. There may be an interesting reason why they are on the same card. According to former MMA star Chael Sonnen, Jones and Shechenko are allegedly in a love triangle with UFC bantamweight Holly Holm.

Chael Sonnen First Spoke About Jones-Shevchenko Relationship With Ariel Helwani

This week, Sonnen stopped by The MMA Hour to speak with his former cohost and friend, Ariel Helwani. During their conversation, Sonnen pressed Helwani on why he never asked Shevchenko why she was on the same card as Jones.

“Tell the world why you demanded to be on the same card as Jon Jones. Let’s start with that,” Sonnen said about Shevchenko. “Let’s get some really good gossip out there and let the people really know who you are miss heel.”

As Helwani laughed and veered away from the topic, Sonnen kept pushing the issue, insinuating that Jones and Shevchenko might have a relationship together outside of the octagon.

I'M IN TEARS 😭

Chael goes back again and again to why Valentina Shevchenko & Jon Jones are "On The Same Card!"…

…just because Ariel doesn't want to talk about it@ChaelSonnen / @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/x9jqaBLYwo — No Context Ariel Helwani (@NoContextAriel) February 28, 2023

Sonnen Says Holly Holm Is In A Triangle With Jones And Shevchenko

On Spinnin Backfist, a Barstool Sports podcast, Sonnen continued to discuss Jones and Shevchenko and their potential relationship.

Sonnen stirred the pot even more by adding Holm to the mix, alleging the three fighters are in a wild love triangle

“They have a great story they could tell. That’s their story to tell, but they have a great story to tell,” Sonnen said. “By the time you work Holly Holm in there, you bring in this personal side, and you have two fighters that are very close in weight class. I don’t know if Shevchenko and Holm had fought, and Jones made his choice, it’s one of these situations.”

When asked if it’s a triangular relationship, Sonnen said, “Yes, there’s a triangle here. It’s their story to tell, and it’s a great story.

Sonnen’s allegations have not yet been confirmed nor denied by Jones, Shevchenko, or Holm.

Jon Jones

Holly Holm

Valentina Shevchenko Love triangle. Allegedly a very real thing via @ChaelSonnen pic.twitter.com/Iy53hpIBmH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 28, 2023

