The UFC 295 event has been hit with a major blow as Jon Jones has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight due to an injury. The former light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight champion was set to face off against the former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic Ngannou, in what was expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year. However, with Jones out of the picture, the UFC has had to scramble to find a replacement fight.

In a surprising move, the UFC has announced that an interim heavyweight title fight will take place between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall. The winner of this fight will go on to face Jones for the undisputed heavyweight title.

BREAKING NEWS…………… Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. Main Event is Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira. #UFC295 is LIVE at MSG on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/SaPAwpyHi2 — danawhite (@danawhite) October 25, 2023

Pavlovich is a Russian heavyweight who has been making waves in the UFC since his debut in 2018. He has a record of 18-1 and is currently on a six-fight win streak. Aspinall, on the other hand, is a rising star from England who has been making a name for himself in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He has a record of 13-3 and he has currently won nine out of his last 10 fights with all 13 wins coming by stoppage.

While this fight may not have the same star power as a Jones vs. Ngannou matchup, it is still an intriguing matchup between two of the top heavyweights in the UFC. Pavlovich is known for his heavy hands and knockout power, while Aspinall is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous both on the feet and on the ground.

The winner of this fight will have a tough task ahead of them as they will have to face off against Jones, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Jones is coming off a dominant win over Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut to capture the vacant title.

Despite the disappointment of losing the Jones vs. Miocic fight, the UFC has managed to salvage the event with an intriguing interim title fight. While it may not be the fight that fans were hoping for, it is still a matchup between two of the top heavyweights in the UFC and they now moved up the light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira to headline this star-studded PPV event live at Madison Square Garden on November 11th.