Every year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am brings together the world’s top golfers and the biggest celebrities on the course for an unforgettable event. In 2024, the tournament will feature its strongest field ever, as the top 50 players on last year’s FedEx Cup rankings are set to compete in the event.

There are also tons of high-profile athletes playing this year, including Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Pau Gasol, and more. Brady and Allen are in the same group, as they were paired with Keegan Bradley and Keith Mitchell, respectively.

Before any shots off the tee were made, Brady was already looking for a competitive advantage after hearing Josh Allen’s handicap.

Tom Brady Tries to Add More Strokes to Handicap at 024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, and despite being retired, he still has that competitive edge in him. The legendary quarterback was grouped with Josh Allen and the exchanges between the pair throughout the pro-am have been priceless.

Both Brady and Allen have a handicap of nine. After Brady finds out about Allen’s handicap, he immediately banters with the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Brady even takes it as far as trying to get more strokes on the day to give himself a better advantage in the field.

Check out the video below of Brady and Allen at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Allen Beats Brady At Pebble Beach

The rivalry never ends for the two quarterbacks. While Allen never beat Brady on the field, he did beat him at Pebble Beach this weekend. Allen was very happy to finally say he “got him today” and beat the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Check out the video below.

“We got him today, so it feels pretty good.” Rivalry never sleeps between @JoshAllenQB and @TomBrady 😂 pic.twitter.com/QoTgRIQ72P — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2024