Golf News and Rumors

Josh Allen Finally Beats Tom Brady With Win At 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Allen Finally Beats Tom Brady With Win At 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Every year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am brings together the world’s top golfers and the biggest celebrities on the course for an unforgettable event. In 2024, the tournament will feature its strongest field ever, as the top 50 players on last year’s FedEx Cup rankings are set to compete in the event.

There are also tons of high-profile athletes playing this year, including Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Pau Gasol, and more. Brady and Allen are in the same group, as they were paired with Keegan Bradley and Keith Mitchell, respectively.

Before any shots off the tee were made, Brady was already looking for a competitive advantage after hearing Josh Allen’s handicap.

Tom Brady Tries to Add More Strokes to Handicap at 024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, and despite being retired, he still has that competitive edge in him. The legendary quarterback was grouped with Josh Allen and the exchanges between the pair throughout the pro-am have been priceless.

Both Brady and Allen have a handicap of nine. After Brady finds out about Allen’s handicap, he immediately banters with the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Brady even takes it as far as trying to get more strokes on the day to give himself a better advantage in the field.

Check out the video below of Brady and Allen at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Allen Beats Brady At Pebble Beach

The rivalry never ends for the two quarterbacks. While Allen never beat Brady on the field, he did beat him at Pebble Beach this weekend. Allen was very happy to finally say he “got him today” and beat the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Check out the video below.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024

Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2024
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrities, Athletes, & Handicaps
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrities, Athletes, & Handicaps
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2024
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2024
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2024
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Scorecard for Pebble Beach Golf Links & Spyglass Hill Golf Course
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Scorecard for Pebble Beach Golf Links & Spyglass Hill Golf Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2024
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Purse Up 122% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Purse Up 122% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 30 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tyrrell Hatton Leaves PGA Tour to Join Jon Rahm in LIV Golf League
Tyrrell Hatton Leaves PGA Tour to Join Jon Rahm in LIV Golf League
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top