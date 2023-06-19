NFL News and Rumors

Kenny Pickett Missed Taylor Swift’s Acrisure Stadium Concerts For A Very Good Reason

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
kenny pickett

Singer Taylor Swift has been making herself at home at NFL stadiums this summer delighting thousands of self-proclaimed “Swifties” during her Eras Tour.

Her latest tour stop was at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, on June 16 and 17, 2023.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was asked if he was a Swiftie and planned to attend one of her Pittsburgh shows.

Pickett did not go but had a very good reason and hoped Taylor would forgive him for it.

Kenny Pickett Is Getting Married

His wedding is scheduled for June 24 to fiancee Amy Paternoster who liked Pickett was born and raised in New Jersey.


Paternoster played soccer at Princeton University.

Late last week, Pickett told Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor that he and Paternoster were driving home to New Jersey to put the finishing touches on the wedding plans.

He hoped to catch a Taylor Swift concert at another time.

NFL Quarterbacks And Taylor Swift Fandom

As Swift continues her tour, NFL quarterbacks are showing their true colors as either true Swifties or not.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admits that he admires Swift but does not really listen to her music so we do not really expect to see him at Paycor Stadium on June 30 or July 1 when she performs there though he said he could “stop by”.


Last month, we saw New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers rocking out to Swift’s tunes when she performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey so we can confirm that he is a Swiftie.

 

Regardless of whether they are Taylor Swift fans or not, these NFL quarterbacks can only hope to earn half of the cheers at their home stadiums this season as Swift did in her spellbinding 3 1/2 hour show.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin’s Speech To Steelers Players At Minicamp Goes Viral

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Kareem Hunt
Is Free Agent RB Kareem Hunt Headed To Washington?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders Continues To Deal With Circulation Issues In His Left Foot
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson Reflects On “Philly Special” Super Bowl Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Joe Thomas
Joe Thomas Compares Hall Of Fame Preparations To Wedding Planning
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions
NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis’s Son Ray III Has Died At The Age Of 28
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown
NAL Removes Antonio Brown’s Albany Empire From League
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top