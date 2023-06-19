Singer Taylor Swift has been making herself at home at NFL stadiums this summer delighting thousands of self-proclaimed “Swifties” during her Eras Tour.

Her latest tour stop was at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, on June 16 and 17, 2023.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was asked if he was a Swiftie and planned to attend one of her Pittsburgh shows.

Pickett did not go but had a very good reason and hoped Taylor would forgive him for it.

Kenny Pickett Is Getting Married

His wedding is scheduled for June 24 to fiancee Amy Paternoster who liked Pickett was born and raised in New Jersey.



Paternoster played soccer at Princeton University.

Late last week, Pickett told Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor that he and Paternoster were driving home to New Jersey to put the finishing touches on the wedding plans.

He hoped to catch a Taylor Swift concert at another time.

Kenny Pickett is 10 days out from his wedding, so he and his fiancée are driving home to New Jersey on Friday, so they’re missing the Taylor Swift concert at Acrisure. Only reporting on the biggest news and asking the most important questions. pic.twitter.com/cckeBjU3js — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 14, 2023

NFL Quarterbacks And Taylor Swift Fandom

As Swift continues her tour, NFL quarterbacks are showing their true colors as either true Swifties or not.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admits that he admires Swift but does not really listen to her music so we do not really expect to see him at Paycor Stadium on June 30 or July 1 when she performs there though he said he could “stop by”.

“I’ve heard the tour is a lot of fun. Maybe I’ll stop by.” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discusses Taylor Swift ahead of her upcoming concert in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/XAOyVgszcj — WLWT (@WLWT) June 13, 2023



Last month, we saw New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers rocking out to Swift’s tunes when she performed at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey so we can confirm that he is a Swiftie.

Aaron Rodgers shakes it off at the Taylor Swift concert 🕺 #TaylorSwift | #NFL pic.twitter.com/dIyyTOFgLp — BetUS Pro Football 🏈 (@BetUSProFB) May 28, 2023

Regardless of whether they are Taylor Swift fans or not, these NFL quarterbacks can only hope to earn half of the cheers at their home stadiums this season as Swift did in her spellbinding 3 1/2 hour show.