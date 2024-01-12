UFC News and Rumors

Kurt Holobaugh set for second UFC debut against Trey Ogden on March 23rd

Garett Kerman
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Boise-Holobaugh vs Barcelos

Remember the days when “The Ultimate Fighter” was a breeding ground for future champions? A time when hungry prospects clawed their way through grueling challenges, all for a shot at UFC glory? Well, those days might be making a comeback, if the upcoming lightweight tilt between Season 31 winner Kurt Holobaugh and the ever-exciting Trey Ogden is any indication.

Holobaugh, a physical specimen with a relentless striking attack, emerged victorious from the drama-filled TUF 31 house. His path to the finale wasn’t exactly smooth sailing, though. A come from behind submission victory against Lee Hammond and a knockout victory in one of the most intense brawls in TUF history of Jason Knight were punctuated by a triangle choke submission victory over Austin Hubbard to claim the title of the Utlimate Fighter.

Now, riding the wave of his hard-earned TUF crown, Holobaugh sets his sights on the next chapter. But standing in his way is a fighter is Trey Ogden. The “Samurai Ghost” is a finisher, plain and simple. His last outing saw him be on the end of a very controversial No Contest due to an early stoppage after Ogden was visibly beating Motta up badly.

Both Holobaugh and Ogden are physical forces to be reckoned with. He’s a grappler at heart, but his time in the TUF house has seen him show that he can brawl it out with some of the best. Ogden, on the other hand, is also a great grappler with 11 of his wins coming by submission but he is also willing to exchange in the pocket with some of the elite strikers in the lightweight division.

One thing’s for sure, this lightweight clash is guaranteed to be a barnburner. Holobaugh’s relentless forward pressure and takedown attempts will meet Ogden’s counterpunching and grappling of his own in a clash of styles that promises fireworks from the opening bell.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
