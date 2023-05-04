NFL News and Rumors

Lamar Jackson’s Contract Details Are Revealed In Thursday’s Press Conference

Wendi Oliveros
Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, 26, finally signed his five-year contract extension on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

He also spoke to the media for the first time since December.

It appears that all is well with Jackson and the Ravens after months/years of discussions about this contract.

Lamar Jackson's Contract Details Are Revealed In Thursday's Press Conference

What is also clear is that Jackson made sure to get two clauses in that contract to protect himself in the future.

Details Of His Contract

Jackson’s deal runs through 2027 and is valued at $260 million.

The financials include $135 million fully guaranteed at signing, $156 million over the first 3 years, and a $72.5 million signing bonus.

It contains no-tag and no-trade clauses.

What that means is that the Ravens cannot franchise tag him again.

He also has the right to decide where he will play if he leaves Baltimore with the no-trade clause.

Jackson Speaks About His Mom

Lamar Jackson has approached his NFL career his way.

He has no agent and relies heavily on his family to help him with the business side of football.

Jackson talked about his mother at the press conference, calling her a “superhero”.

It is hard not to think back to the 2018 NFL Draft as Jackson sat in the green room with his mother.

He sat and waited a long time for his name to be called.

Jackson was the last pick in the first round: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen were drafted before him.

Besides Jackson, only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has enjoyed long-term success and a lucrative contract extension with the team that drafted him.

What To Expect From Jackson In 2023

The Ravens added some offensive help for Jackson, and he knows it.

He is excited to get back to work.

Though he says that individual awards do not motivate him, he wants to throw for 6,000 yards in 2023 because of all the weapons he now has.

Newly drafted Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, selected with the 22nd pick in the first round of the draft, is just one of the exciting additions.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also joins the Ravens in 2023 after spending the 2022 season recovering from a second ACL injury suffered in the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl 56.

NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

