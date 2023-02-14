NFL News and Rumors

Las Vegas Raiders Officially Release Quarterback Derek Carr

Dan Girolamo
Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders informed quarterback Derek Carr that he has been released. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team informed Carr of their decision on Tuesday.

The Raiders had until 4 pm ET on Tuesday to decide on Carr’s future. If Carr was on the roster after that time, the $40.4 million in his contract would be fully guaranteed over the next two seasons.

By cutting Carr, the Raiders clear approximately $29.25 million in cap space for 2023.

The Derek Carr Era Has Come To An End

Carr and the Raiders part ways after nine seasons. Carr became the starting quarterback as a rookie in 2014 and held the job until this past season when head coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr after a Week 16 loss to the Steelers.

In nine seasons, Carr compiled a 63-79 record with two playoff appearances in 2016 and 2021. Carr missed the 2016 playoffs due to a fractured fibula. In 2021, the Raiders lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 26-19 in the Wild Card Round after Carr threw the game-losing interception.

Carr owns nearly all of the Raiders’ passing records, including touchdown passes, pass completions, passing yards, fourth-quarter comebacks, and game-winning drives.

Derek Carr’s Next Team Odds

With the release now official, Carr will become a free agent and should have a large market for his services. The 31-year-old quarterback is arguably the best free agent quarterback in the NFL, with career totals of 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns, and 99 interceptions.

Online sportsbooks, like BetOnline, are setting odds on Carr’s next team, and the current favorite is the Carolina Panthers at +140. The Panthers just brought in Frank Reich to be their new head coach. Quarterback Sam Darnold is a free agent, so Carolina will be looking for their next quarterback of the future.

Right behind the Panthers are their NFC South rivals, New Orleans Saints, at +150. The Saints were the only team to reach out to the Raiders to discuss a trade for Carr in the past week, so the interest is there.

The New York Jets (+300), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+900), and New England Patriots (+1400) round out the top five.

Below is the entire odds chart for Carr’s next team from BetOnline.

Derek Carr’s Next Team Odds Play
Carolina Panthers +140 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints +150 BetOnline logo
New York Jets +300 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots +1400 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +1600 BetOnline logo
Green Bay Packers +1800 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +2000 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +2000 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts +2200 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans +5000 BetOnline logo
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top