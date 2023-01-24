The LIV Golf International Series is back for its second season after competing with the PGA Tour on several fronts in 2022.

It’s been less than one week since LIV Golf announced its broadcasting partnership with CW. Now, the Saudi-backed golf league has officially released its tournament schedule with a 14-event season, up from eight-events the previous year.

The second season will add new venues in the US, England and Saudi Arabia. It will also feature some of the newest players on the LIV Golf roster, including Cameron Smith, who won the Open Championship at St. Andrews last year.

2023 LIV Golf Schedule

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has finally been released. It will feature 14 events with nine new sites across the world.

In addition, LIV Golf will return to five courses it visited last year, including the Centurion Club, Bedminster, Rich Harvest Farms, Royal Greens and Doral.

This year, the season-ending team championship will be hosted at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Check out the complete schedule below.